This Food Tour Is Named TripAdvisor's Best Experience in the World

TripAdvisor just named its best travel experience worldwide, and it's a cooking class at a Tuscan farmhouse.

On Tuesday morning, the travel booking and planning site announced their inaugural "Travelers’ Choice Awards for Experiences," which recognized 345 bookable experiences around the world, including tours, day trips, tastings, and more. How'd they determine their list? The winners were chosen based on "an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings," according to a press release, and "Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour from Florence" ranked the highest.

Costing around $116.00, the food experience offers a market tour of Florence and cooking class, where guests make bruschetta, roast pork, and tiramisu. The second most popular worldwide experience is a Bike Tour in Berlin.

TripAdvisor also compiled data on the best bookable experiences in the United States, and the highest ranking activity was the New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour, which sounds exhausting to us, but seems to be very well received.

Below, find the top 10 experiences in the world, as ranked by TripAdvisor's rubric for quality:

1. Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour from Florence – Florence, Italy

2. Berlin Bike Tour – Berlin, Germany

3. New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour – New York City, New York

4. Sydney BridgeClimb – Sydney, Australia

5. Vatican VIP Experience: Exclusive Breakfast at the Vatican with Early Access to Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel – Rome, Italy

6. New Orleans Cooking Class – New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance – Rotorua, New Zealand

8. Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario – Niagara Falls, Canada

9. Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus – Vancouver, Canada

10. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin – Dublin, Ireland

See all of the winners here.