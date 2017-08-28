These Food and Beverage Businesses Are Providing Hurricane Harvey Relief

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas’ Houston-area, food corporations, celebrities, restaurants, and businesses have all stepped up to provide the city’s citizens with relief. From the biggest companies—like Amazon—to a family-owned brewery and a small, well-known restaurant, the food industry is stepping up to do its part, donate food and funds, and open doors to those in need. Here are ten food-related businesses that are raising money for the victims of the hurricane.

Starbucks

The Starbucks Foundation has donated $250,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief. Any customer who wishes to donate to the cause can do so at any U.S. location. Funds will be given to the American Red Cross.

Amazon & Whole Foods

The two now-joined companies will match donations made on Amazon.com to the Red Cross, up to $1 million.

The Family Beer Co.

I'm raising money for Texas Flood Relief on @CrowdRise: https://t.co/a1h8aPv6uB — FamilyBusinessBeerCo (@TheFamilyBeer) August 27, 2017

This brewery, owned by the star of the CW show Supernatural, Texas-native Jensen Ackles, along with his wife and parents, started a fundraiser for victims of the hurricane on Crowd Rise. In one day, the company has already raised $73,492 of their $100,000 goal.

PepsiCo.

The PepsiCo. Foundation gave a generous $1 million donation to the Red Cross.

Walmart

The Walmart Foundation has announced plans to donate money and products from their stores to the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Convoy of Hope.

Compere Lapin (New Orleans, LA)

Hey guys, if you have any hungry South Texas friends who evacuated, tell em brunch or dinner is on us. Ask for Larry. — Compere Lapin (@comperelapin) August 26, 2017

The New Orleans restaurant—home of one of Food & Wine’s 2017 best new chefs, Nina Compton—has offered to feed any evacuated South Texas residents for free.

Anheuser-Busch

The makers of Budweiser stopped producing beer yesterday in order to make over 500,000 cans of drinking water at their Georgia-based facility for those affected by the hurricane. The cans were delivered to the Baton Rouge Red Cross.

Mercy Chefs

LATEST UPDATE FROM TEXAS! #HurricaneHarvey #RockportTexas #eyeofthestorm #FeedingBodyAndSoul A post shared by Mercy Chefs (@mercychefs) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

This charitable organization cooks “restaurant-quality” meals for victims and volunteers during natural disasters. Its food service begins today in Rockport, Texas.

H-E-B

If you're in Victoria, our Mobile Kitchen is serving breakfast at our Vic2 store (1505 E Rio Grande) now, lunch at 12, dinner at 5. pic.twitter.com/SiogKQ6D3X — H-E-B (@HEB) August 28, 2017

This Texas grocery store chain has donated food and water and emergency supplies to victims, and is serving meals to those displaced or otherwise without homes in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Guerilla Gourmet

Chef James Canter, who operates a food truck, has started a Gofundme to provide hot meals for those victims of the hurricane living in Victoria, Texas. In one day, he's raised $7,210 of his $10,000 goal.

Cane Rosso

Tomorrow night, all proceeds from sale of both food and drink at the restarurant Cane Rosso in Deep Ellum, Texas, will go to flood relief efforts in Houston. Owner Jay Jerrier is known for this type of humanitarian work; in 2016 he donated $20,000 to the Humane Society after a fire destroyed the location in Beaumont.