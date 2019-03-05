A Chicken Drumstick, Champagne, and Other Random Food Items People Lost in Ubers Last Year

Somewhere out there, someone’s missing a crab steamer.

Bridget Hallinan
March 05, 2019

We’ve all had the misfortune of forgetting something in an Uber at some point—cell phones, wallets, credit cards, keys, coats. But believe it or not, there are also riders out there that have casually left behind things like boxes of Franzia or a "large popcorn maker" (if anyone knows the current whereabouts of said popcorn maker, let us know). For this reason, Uber rounds up an annual “Lost & Found index,” which covers everything from the most commonly forgotten items in Ubers (including glasses, cameras, and IDs) to the most forgetful cities in the U.S. (sorry, East Alabama)—and yes, that includes a list of “unique” forgotten food items too. While you’d expect the occasional dollar slice or box of takeout to be accidentally abandoned at 3 am, the items that make this list are pretty random—anyone missing a crab steamer, or two mustards and two green peppers? 

This is the third time Uber has released the Lost & Found Index, and this edition’s items were reported as missing over the past year. Below, check out all 25 of the most unique food-related items left behind, according to Uber:

  1. A chicken drumstick
  2. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
  3. Garlic bread
  4. Platter of sushi rolls
  5. Boxes of Franzia
  6. A lifetime supply of matcha card (pink and green)
  7. Turquoise flask with flower stickers on it
  8. Veuve Cliquot Champagne
  9. Taco Bell apron and 7 pork tacos
  10. Coconut shrimp
  11. Corned beef in a can, a salmon head
  12. Frozen corn dogs and Sour Brite candy
  13. A large popcorn maker
  14. Small Lush Chocolate Lip Scrub
  15. Chocolate
  16. Painting of an ice cream cone
  17. 24-pack of Miller Lite and a carton of ice cream
  18. One pound of Starbucks decaf coffee
  19. Crab steamer
  20. Dr. Pepper can in a Minions koozie
  21. Tuna cans and relish
  22. Two mustards and two green peppers
  23. Poke bowl leftovers
  24. 2 metal skewers with neon green handles for campfire marshmallow roasting
  25. 5 candy-covered apples, 1 container of cookies, and 1 roast beef sandwich slider

