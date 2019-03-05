A Chicken Drumstick, Champagne, and Other Random Food Items People Lost in Ubers Last Year

We’ve all had the misfortune of forgetting something in an Uber at some point—cell phones, wallets, credit cards, keys, coats. But believe it or not, there are also riders out there that have casually left behind things like boxes of Franzia or a "large popcorn maker" (if anyone knows the current whereabouts of said popcorn maker, let us know). For this reason, Uber rounds up an annual “Lost & Found index,” which covers everything from the most commonly forgotten items in Ubers (including glasses, cameras, and IDs) to the most forgetful cities in the U.S. (sorry, East Alabama)—and yes, that includes a list of “unique” forgotten food items too. While you’d expect the occasional dollar slice or box of takeout to be accidentally abandoned at 3 am, the items that make this list are pretty random—anyone missing a crab steamer, or two mustards and two green peppers?

This is the third time Uber has released the Lost & Found Index, and this edition’s items were reported as missing over the past year. Below, check out all 25 of the most unique food-related items left behind, according to Uber: