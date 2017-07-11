A Guy Checked a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage

With so many airlines trying to nickel and dime passengers by charging for everything from more legroom to inflight meals, when you’re given the chance at a free checked bag, you might as well take it – even if the only thing you have to check is a single can of beer.

In what is certainly one of the most bizarre stories of 2017, an Australian man flying Qantas Airlines from Melbourne to Perth was not only allowed to check a single can of beer as his luggage, but the brew arrived without incident at its destination – on the luggage carousel, no less. Not to judge a man’s favorite style of suds, but the brew wasn’t even some rare find, or a “good” beer by many people’s standards: It was a simple Emu Export, a relatively standard type of Australian lager.

Aussie airline says "pack only the essentials" so national hero checks in a single can of beer as luggage. https://t.co/JAsVY9kcDF pic.twitter.com/e6bYAOuIip — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) July 11, 2017

According to the passenger behind the stunt – who chose to only give his name as Dean, lest he be crowned the new king of Australia, we assume – said he conjured up the idea with a buddy, and they were skeptical that airline would actually let them go through with it. “My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh,” he told the Daily Mail Australia. “I half didn't expect it to come out the other end.” Airport employees were also apparently a bit surprised: A number of them took photos as the can, wrapped with a sticky luggage tag almost twice its size, as it moved along the conveyor belts. And in fact, the beer even seemed to get a bit of special treatment. Dean said that when it arrived on the carousel in Perth “it was sent out well in front of all the other luggage, so the baggage handlers obviously appreciated it.”

And Dean wasn’t the only one excited to see his can upon arrival. He said he knew the can was on its way because he saw a group of people standing in baggage claim with their phones out taking photos and video. “Sure enough there she was, alone on the carousel proudly making her way around,” Dean said. “It was perfection.” Thankfully, we’re far enough past spring break where hopefully this won’t become a thing.