This Dessert Is an Edible Flipbook

This Japanese dessert is like a tiny movie you can eat. Each time you slice into it, you reveal a different frame in a manner similar to how cel animation is created. "Fly Me to the Moon" depicts a small blue bird flying across the evening sky toward a tiny moon that changes phases.

The confection references, albeit quite literally, the classic 1954 jazz song of the same name, most famously sung by Frank Sinatra. The multi-flavored dessert is made with three different kinds of jelly: a sweet red bean jelly base layer, a Champagne jelly filling, and a lemon-flavored sweet bean paste jelly used for the moon and bird images. Plus, it's topped with walnut, cranberry, and raisin.

Courtesy of Nagatoya

The inset bird and moon pieces are molded such that they morph from one shape to another gradually throughout the bar jelly, thus creating the flipbook effect when it's sliced. "Fly Me to the Moon" opens up a world of possibilities for dessert makers. Imagine serving up pieces of a "peekaboo cake," only to find they conceal not only a hidden picture, but a whole cartoon?

We've seen other varieties of stop-motion desserts before. One baker created a Super Mario Bros.-themed cake that uses the animation concept of a zoetrope to bring it to life by spinning and playing out World 1-1 in the process. We've also recently seen stop-motion used to create an entire breakfast out of Lego bricks. Another cake gave us the illusion of motion with its trippy, wavelike color patterns. Dominique Ansel even created a cake that floats inside a helium balloon. Clearly, candies and cakes that just sit still aren't going to suffice anymore.

Right now, the "Fly Me to the Moon" dessert is only available to purchase from Nagatoya's Japanese site for 3,500 yen, which is a little over $32 (but unfortunately, it doesn't look like they ship to the States).