This Floating Arctic Hotel (and Restaurant) Offers Crazy Views of the Northern Lights

Image zoom Wolfgang Kaehler/Getty Images

Early last year, we first caught wind of the Arctic Bath Hotel—a floating hotel and spa on the Lule River in Swedish Lapland. Launched by the team behind Treehotel and adventure travel company Off the Map Travel, the hotel is frozen into the river during winter and floats during the summer, made of six “floating cabins” and six more cabins on land. The real pièce de résistance, however, is the floating Arctic Bath, a circular structure resembling a bird’s nest that includes a spa treatment room, four saunas, a hot bath, and outdoor cold bath, according to Travel + Leisure—plus, the hotel is touted to have stellar views of the Northern Lights. After over a year of suspense, this week, the team announced they are officially taking reservations to book between February 2020 and February 2021.

“The Arctic Bath really is a first—it’s a special spa experience,” AnnKathrin Lundqvist from the Arctic Bath team said in a statement. “So much thought, engineering and ingenuity have come together to provide visitors with an experience they can't find anywhere else."

Image zoom The Arctic Bath Hotel under construction. Anders Blomqvist.

On top of its show-stopping location, the Arctic Bath Hotel is also focused in wellness—and that includes the food program. In addition to “regular exercise, peace of mind, and the care of face and body,” proper nutrition will be huge focus for the Arctic Bath hotel, according to the announcement. While there aren’t many details available yet about the on-site restaurant and bar, we do know the menus offer items such as snacks and smoothies that focus on “clean, local ingredients.” A sample three-day itinerary with Off the Map Travel includes daily breakfast and a nightly five-course dinner, along with accommodations in a floating cabin, a guided Northern Lights hunt, spa access, and transfers. You’ll still have to pay for your flights—but, considering the other perks (we repeat, five-course meals and spa access), it sounds like a solid deal.

Outside the food and beverage realm, expect cold-water and hot-water dips, yoga, meditation, spa treatments, affirmation cards, and “cleansing sessions such as crystal healing.” There’s no light pollution or ambient distractions, according to a statement, and the hotel leaves a “minimal environmental footprint.” The Arctic Bath itself opens directly into the river and is maintained at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, kept open throughout the winter (when the river freezes) using a “special technique.”

The three-day sample itinerary starts at £3995 per person (around $4,983, at the time this article was written) based on double occupancy, though itineraries are customizable. Find booking information on the property's website.