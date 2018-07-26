Flippy the Robot Is the Tater Tot-Making Boyfriend I Deserve

In 2017, Miso Robotics introduced the world to Flippy, a jaunty new robot that can make food alongside humans, prepping fried chicken and tater tots and burgers with ease. And this summer, Flippy will be gainfully employed at Dodgers Stadium to make concessions, working the frying station. This follows a successful stint flipping burgers at a Pasadena CaliBurger earlier this year.

“Adapting Flippy into a fryer assistant … has been a great opportunity to demonstrate the scale of Miso’s platform,” Miso Robotics CEO David Zito said in a statement. “[T]his technology [is] a win-win — improving working conditions for stadium employees and improving the game experience for fans.” In February, Flippy raised $10 million from investors.

Thanks to Miso AI, the company's artificial intelligence platform, Flippy is proficient in all stages of the frying process—from taking orders to alerting human coworkers when food is ready to be served. Don't worry, though: Human jobs are safe ... probably. Flippy, as down-to-earth as ever, isn't interested in replacing people, just helping them. At least that's what the Miso Robotics CEO says.

"We see [Flippy] as a collaborative learning platform,” Zito told VentureBeat. “It’s like a third hand in the kitchen — that’s been our vision from the start.”

According to VentureBeat, Flippy costs around $60,000, which seems like a small price to pay for a companion that makes tater tots. The robot was already tested at Pasadena CaliBurger earlier this year, where it served around 300 burgers an hour. That's five burgers a minute.

Courtesy of Miso Robotics

If you're creeped out by food-service robots, too bad; they're already everywhere. Robots now make excellent cocktails, deliver sushi with speed and accuracy, and make cheese. And we have a feeling Flippy will pop up in more kitchens around the country. But in the meantime, you can visit the guy at Dodgers Stadium and enjoy his tots.