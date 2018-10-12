Seven Detroit Breweries Made Seven Different Faygo Beers

Often times it feels like everything has been tried in the world of craft brewing—from a double IPA brewed with fried chicken to a saison barrel-aged with Wu-Tang Clan music. To come up with something head-turning, America’s 7,000-plus breweries really have to think way outside of the box. Or as seven breweries in Detroit have proved, way inside the plastic bottle. For this year’s Michigan Brewers Guild Fall Beer Festival, these brewers will be serving beers made with different Faygo flavors.

For those in need of a Faygo refresher, the soft drink brand founded in Detroit in 1907 has always been a regional favorite but has also become a national pop culture icon in part due to its association with the rap group Insane Clown Posse and their “Juggalo” fan base. Adding to the beverage’s appeal is that it’s available in an insane number of flavors—over 50—including things like Fruit Punch, Jazzin’ Blues Berry, Cotton Candy, Arctic Sun, and, uh, Orange.

For the Detroit Fall Festival, seven of those flavors will appear in beer form, thanks to Detroit’s Beer Experiment—a collaboration of seven local breweries. According to the Detroit Free Press, the beers and breweries are as follows:

Traffic Jam and Snug is making a Red Pop kettle sour. Founders Detroit is making Scotch Cherry Whoop Whoop, inspired by Rock n Rye—a rye scotch ale with dark cherry and vanilla. Eastern Market Brewing Co. is making a Moon Mist IPA. Brew Detroit is making Cotton Candy Berliner weisse. Detroit Beer Co. has created a 60/40 Radler. Atwater is brewing a Double Dirty Blonde with Faygo Orange and coriander. And Batch Brewing Co. seems to be going the extra Detroit mile with its Better Made Grape FayGose, using the Detroit-based potato chips in the beer as well.

“Getting together with our brewing community to brainstorm, bend elbows, and do something outside of the norm? What a fun industry to be a part of,” Stephen Roginson, co-founder of Batch Brewing, told the paper, explaining the beauty of the collab.

All seven beers will apparently be served at the annual fest—which this year will be taking place on October 26 and 27 at Detroit’s Eastern Market. However, for you impatient types, the Faygo brews will also be served at their respective brewery starting a week earlier, October 19.