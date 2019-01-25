'Top Chef' Star Fatima Ali Dies at 29

Top Chef Season 15 alum Fatima Ali has died at 29 after a months-long struggle with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of cancer that affects the soft tissue around bones. Bruce Kalman, a chef and close friend of Ali, posted a tribute to the late chef on his Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

"It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer," wrote Kalman. "I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift."

On January 10, Ali updated her fans about her declining condition on Instagram.

"I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why," she wrote. "I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple."

Ali went public with her cancer diagnosis in late 2017 and continued to be exceptionally open about her struggle with terminal cancer, posting photos from treatments on Instagram and even speaking with Ellen DeGeneres after she found out she only had a year to live. In October, she published an essay on Bon Appétit about the decision to live her final months to the fullest.

"When we think we have all the time in the world to live, we forget to indulge in the experiences of living," she wrote. "When that choice is yanked away from us, that’s when we scramble to feel. I am desperate to overload my senses in the coming months, making reservations at the world’s best restaurants, reaching out to past lovers and friends, and smothering my family, giving them the time that I so selfishly guarded before."

To help raise money for her bucket list adventures, fellow Top Chef contestant Adrienne Cheatham launched a #TeamFati GoFundMe campaign to support Ali's travel and medical costs.