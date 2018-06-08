Father's Day Deals: Where Dads Can Get Free Food and Other Discounts

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to share a drink with or make a meal for your dad. If you're looking for getting a good deal while you're at it (and if your dad is anything like mine, he'll appreciate a good freebie or discount more than any gift), here are some spots across the country offering pops a bargain:

Benihana

Buy a $50 gift card by June 17 and get a bonus $10 gift card.

Bonefish Grill

Buy a $50 gift card to Bonefish Grill and get a $10 bonus gift card.

Firehouse Subs

Treat dad to a free medium sub when you buy any medium or large sub, chips, and drink with this coupon.

Free Beer (Almost) Anywhere

Users of the Ibotta rewards app will get a credit for $5 to purchase a beer

Medieval Times

Dads get in free with the purchase one adult ticket from June 4 through June 17. Use the code DAD18 online.

Mrs. Fields

Father's Day items like cookie tins and cookie cakes are 25 percent off.

Olive Garden

Buy a $50 gift card by June 24 and get a bonus $10 gift card to use in July.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Through June 17, buy $30 in gift cards and get a bonus $10 gift card to use on a future visit before August 31, 2018.

Pilot Flying J

Dad's get a free coffee of any size (including the chain's new cold brew) all Father's Day weekend long from June 15 through 17 when they redeem the offer in the MyPilot app.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

When dads dine in at any location, they'll be treated to a bonus $25 gift card for a future visit.

Sonic

America's drive-in has half-price deals on shakes, floats, and ice cream slushes after 8 p.m. (every night, not just for Father's Day!) for a limited time. Drinks and slushes are half-off and corndogs are only 99¢ during happy hour from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

TCBY

Dads get the first six ounces of their frozen yogurt free on June 17.

Wienerschnitzel

Dads who prove their "dad-ship" at any Wienerschnitzel location by "bringing in their children, showing a family photo or telling a fun story about their kids to Wienerschnitzel employees" will be treated to a free classic sundae, which includes Tastee Freeze soft-serve, hot fudge, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.