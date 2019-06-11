Father’s Day 2019: Where to Get Free Food and Deals for Dad
If you were planning on buying a gift card, we’ve got great news.
Now that we’re in the thick of June, Father’s Day is fast approaching—which means your time to buy gifts is running out. Luckily, several restaurants are offering deals on gift cards, if you want to treat your dad to one of his favorite meals. Benihana, Bonefish Grill, Olive Garden, and more will give you a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 on gift cards; if you’d rather cook at home, The Fresh Market has a multi-course meal package for under $60 that feeds four. Check out all of the deals we’ve found so far below, and keep coming back up until June 16 as we add more to the roundup.
Benihana
When you buy $50 in gift cards at Benihana, you’ll receive a complimentary $10 gift card too.
Bonefish Grill
The chain is also offering a buy $50, get $10 gift card deal.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Surprise, another gift card deal! Buy $50 in eGift cards at BJ’s to receive a $10 bonus gift card for Father’s Day.
The Fresh Market
If you want to have Father’s Day dinner at home, The Fresh Market has a meal package that can be ordered in-store or online through June 12. The spread, which costs $49.99 to $59.99 depending on the entrée, saves you over 25 percent and includes the following: your choice of four 10-ounce premium choice NY strip steaks or four seven-ounce Atlantic salmon fillets (you also have the choice to mix and match), four veggie kabobs (portobello mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash), one pound of broccoli cranberry slaw, four twice-baked potatoes, and four double fudge brownies drizzled in chocolate.
Hooters
On Sunday, June 16, you can buy any 10 wings at Hooters for your dad and get 10 boneless wings free.
Islands
Islands is running a beer deal on Father’s Day—small draft and bottle beers are $4, while large draft beers are $5.
Josh Cellars
At a pop-up shop opening June 12 at Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, Josh Cellars will offer free on-site bottle engravings and Father’s Day cards, with custom messages penned by on-site calligraphers. It’s the perfect gift for dads who love wine.
Mrs. Fields
Father’s Day cookies and gift baskets are up to 25 percent off.
Olive Garden
You know the drill—buy $50 in gift cards, and you’ll receive a bonus $10 gift card for free.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
Ono’s deal gives you a $10 gift card for free when you spend $30 on gift cards.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Dads can snag a free shake with any purchase between June 10 and June 16—all they have to do is tell the cashier it’s Father’s Day.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster also has a gift card deal for the holiday. For every $75 spent on Red Lobster gift cards, you’ll get two bonus coupons. There are two ways to redeem them—$10 off two adult entrées, or one free appetizer. The deal is valid any time between July and September.
TCBY
Dads get six ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Father’s Day.
Wienerschnitzel
On Sunday, June 16, dads can score an old fashioned sundae for free.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.