Big Fall Restaurant Openings to Keep on Your Radar

Fall is a major season for restaurant openings, with lots of spillover from delayed summer debuts, too, and this year is no exception. So while you may be lamenting the eventual end of summer, remember that some of the year's best eating awaits you. After much buzz this year, new projects from Roy Choi, Rodney Scott, David Chang, and more award-winning chefs are debuting shortly.

So, here are the restaurants opening in September, October, and November that you should keep on your radar. While some have addresses and opening dates, others haven't yet been confirmed, though we'll be updating this list as more details roll in.

Call Your Mother, Washington D.C.

Danial Moreira, executive chef of James Beard Award-nominated Timber Pizza Co., will open a "Jew-ish" deli featuring bagels, pastrami, and all kinds of classic deli treats.

3301 Georgia Ave NW., Washington, DC

Rodney Scott's BBQ, Birmingham, AL

The chef behind Charleston's Rodney Scott BBQ, which earned him the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast this year, is opening a second location in Alabama, serving his beloved whole-hog BBQ, as well as classic Southern dishes like fried catfish and chicken perloo.

Hill Country Food Park, Brooklyn, NY

The former 10,000-square-foot home of Hill Country Barbecue Market will become a multi-concept food park ("inspired by the original Austin food park movement of the '90s") with fried chicken, barbecue, doughnuts, drinks, and more. The target opening is mid-fall.

345 Adams St. Brooklyn, NY

Bluebird and Momofuku Noodle Bar, Manhattan, NY

The British brasserie and David Chang institution will join the culinary lineup at the Shops at Columbus Circle.

10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Recreation, Manhattan, NY

Set to open in early September, the communal co-working space will turn into a retro bar at night, with '80s-inspired riffs on drinks like screwdrivers, spiked punch bowls, keg-tapped cocktails.

Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel (26 Ann Street, New York, NY)

Machine, Chicago, IL

A high-concept "engineered dining and drink concept" from Brian Galati and Chireal Jordan of Machine Hospitality Group.

1846 West Division Street, Chicago, IL, 60622

Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC

Michael Sichel will leave his post at Galatoire's to take the lead at this new luxury hotel restaurant opening this fall.

404 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Gertie's, Brooklyn, NY

NYC restaurateur Nate Adler (of Huertas in the East Village) is opening an all-day concept in the heart of Williamsburg.

58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Roy Choi's Not-Yet-Named Project, Las Vegas, NV

This November, Roy Choi is opening his first-ever non-California restaurant at the Park MGM. The restaurant will draw inspiration from L.A.'s Koreatown. "I want to pay homage to Los Angeles," Choi told Food & Wine. "I want people who are from L.A. to walk by and think, 'This restaurant is for me,' to feel like someone has thought of them. I want it to feel like you’re truly in L.A., with the people and the food and the style the ideas."

Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Eunice, Houston, TX

The modern Cajun-Creole brasserie-style restaurant will serve food inspired by chef Drake Leonards’ Southern Louisiana upbringing. Opening over two years after it was announced, Eunice is under BRG Hospitality, formerly John Best Restaurant group. This will be the first BRG Hospitality opening since Shannon White took over as CEO after John Besh stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.

Queen Street Grocery, Atlanta, GA

The historic Charleston market and restaurant is slated to open a second location in September, per Eater's reporting.

Brass Heart, Chicago, IL

Slated for late August—so almost-fall, unless it gets pushed back further—this super-anticipated fine-dining restaurant will be led by chef Matt Kerney.

4662 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640