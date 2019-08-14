18 Essential New Cookbooks for Fall

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Among apple-picking treks, pumpkin spiced foods, and an onslaught of Halloween decorations, fall brings with it a big batch of new cookbooks—and this season, there are plenty of releases to get excited about. Alison Roman will debut her second cookbook come October, while Joy of Cooking’s promised refresh will finally come to fruition, with over 600 (600!) new recipes. If you’re a fan of Queer Eye, you’ll want to mark your calendars for September 9, when Antoni Porowski releases his first cookbook. More of a baker? There’s a book for you, too, from Kim-Joy, a finalist on The Great British Baking Show, and it includes a recipe for panda Madeleines. (She calls them “Pandaleines”—enough said.)

These are the 18 forthcoming cookbooks that we can’t wait to crack open, stain with little spatters of grease, and use over and over again until the corners are lovingly worn down. We’ve been holding a spot for them on our bookshelves—and hopefully, there’s room in yours, too. Read on for the full spread.

Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen (September 3)

Author(s): Adeena Sussman

Publisher: Avery

Pre-order here: $24.50 (list price $35) at Amazon.com

Adeena Sussman has built a career writing about Israeli food, culture, and cooking—she’s also collaborated on and co-authored several big-name cookbooks, including Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings. Now, in Sababa, she combines both facets into a culmination of 125 dishes inspired by the many cuisines of Israel. Think Tahini Caramel Tart and Freekeh and Roasted Grape Salad, as well as explainers on what Sussman calls “border-crossing kitchen staples”—harissa, za'atar, tahini, sumac, and more. As for the foreword? It’s written by none other than Zahav chef and restaurateur Michael Solomonov.

Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and Creative Bakes to Make You Smile (September 3)

Author(s): Kim-Joy

Publisher: Quadrille Publishing

Pre-order here: $17.50 (list price $25) at Amazon.com

When Kim-Joy, a 2018 finalist on The Great British Baking Show, first teased a picture of her cookbook this spring, she promised it would be “full of colorful bakes and happiness,” punctuated by the rainbows, animals, and whimsical drawings on the cover—and she definitely delivered. In Baking With Kim-Joy, you’ll learn how to make profiteroles that look like little pigs playing in mud, and those panda-decorated Madeleines. All recipes are accompanied by thorough, detailed instructions, with room for variation, depending on your preference. Some of the desserts are involved, no doubt—but when the end results look too adorable to eat, it’s well worth it.

Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World (September 3)

Author(s): Chris Shepherd and Kaitlyn Goalen

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Pre-order here: $24.50 (list price $35) at Amazon.com

The James Beard Award-winning Houston chef and 2013 Food & Wine BNC’s first cookbook is coming out in September—Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World. Known for telling the story of Houston’s diverse communities through his inventive cooking, Cook Like a Local teaches readers how to work with flavors and foods from different cultures with “respect and creativity.” The book is organized around ingredients like soy, dry spices, and chiles, according to the description—you’ll also find signature dishes from his restaurant, including braised goat with Korean rice dumplings and fried vegetables with caramelized fish sauce.

Antoni in the Kitchen (September 9)

Author(s): Antoni Porowski

Publisher: Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Pre-order here: $21 (list price $30) at Amazon.com

Porowski, the resident food and wine expert on Queer Eye, has said his debut cookbook is going to be “very personal” and will include 100 recipes—think hunter’s stew, which is a nod to his Polish heritage, and dishes from his favorite New York restaurants, including the now-shuttered Fatty Crab and NoMad. You can also expect meals that range from “weeknight healthyish” to “perfect for off-the-cuff entertaining.”

Lasagna: A Baked Pasta Cookbook (September 10)

Author(s): Anna Hezel and The Editors of Taste

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Pre-order here: $12 (list price $17) at Amazon.com

You read that right—this is an entire cookbook dedicated to lasagna, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. Beyond the usual meat sauce and ricotta combination, Hezel includes recipes for lasagnas for all occasions, such as a carbonara lasagna that does dual breakfast and dinner duty, and a slow-cooker spinach lasagna. There are a few non-lasagna baked pastas, too—think Pastitsio and Roasted Poblano Pepper-Stuffed Shells—plus, dishes to accompany the pasta, including iceberg lettuce salad, garlic knots, and tiramisu.

“What could possibly be better than a great lasagna recipe? A whole slew of them, plus some wonderful baked pastas too,” Ruth Reichl said of the book.

Canal House: Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On (September 10)

Author(s): Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer

Publisher: Voracious

Pre-order here: $34 at Amazon.com

Fresh on the heels of opening their first joint restaurant, Canal House Station, in Milford, NJ this past July, James Beard Award-winning cookbook authors Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer are at it again—Canal House: Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On is set to release on September 10. The duo’s latest book is based on chapters that teach readers how to master a “key ingredient or powerful technique,” ranging from braises and sauces to salad dressings and vegetables. You’ll find Canal House’s classic vinaigrette; there’s also oven-braised chicken with gnocchi, all paired with step-by-step photos.

The Jewish Cookbook (September 11)

Author(s): Leah Keonig

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Pre-order here: $48 (list price $50) at Amazon.com

For over 10 years, Leah Koenig has been documenting the stories and recipes behind Jewish cuisine—and The Jewish Cookbook is a massive culmination of that research. There’s over 400 recipes, ranging from pastrami hash and sour cherry soup to moussaka and meat-stuffed artichokes, representing dishes from the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. You’ll also find recipes from big-name chefs including Yotam Ottolenghi and Michael Solomonov. The book shows just how diverse and pervasive Jewish cuisine is, evolving constantly to “reflect the changing geographies and ingredients of its cooks.”

Cannelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes for Every Meal and Mood (September 24)

Author(s): Aran Goyoaga

Publisher: Sasquatch Books

Pre-order here: $23 (list price $35) at Amazon.com

If you’re a fan of Aran Goyoaga—pastry chef-turned James Beard Award-winning blogger and photographer—and her critically acclaimed blog, Cannelle et Vanille, you’ll want to pick up this cookbook. It’s organized by meals, kicking off with breakfast and eventually moving on to everyday dinners—there’s also a chapter of menus dedicated to entertaining, in case you’re in the mood to host a dinner party. As for the recipes? Expect everything from sourdough bread to apple tarte tatin. The aformentioned recipes are gluten-free; however, she includes flour substitutions for those who aren’t.

Butcher and Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat (October 1)

Author(s): Angie Mar

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Pre-order here: $40 at Amazon.com

Food & Wine BNC Angie Mar is often hailed as a pioneer in the steakhouse space—at New York’s iconic Beatrice Inn, her menu ranges from 75 Day Lavender Aged Butcher’s Steak to Muscadet Vine Smoked Rabbit, served with poached rhubarb, elderflower, snail butter, and savory. So it should come as no surprise that her debut cookbook, Butcher + Beast, showcases that passion. The book is organized by season—in addition to about 80 recipes, you’ll also find helpful tips, family anecdotes, and even instructions to build your own larder at home.

Sous Vide: Better Home Cooking (October 15)

Author(s): Hugh Acheson

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Order here: $24.50 (list price $35) at Amazon.com

2019’s been a busy year for Hugh Acheson. In February, he released his debut podcast, “Hugh Acheson Stirs The Pot,” to talk to guests about “what they’re eating and what’s eating them.” Fast-forward to now, and his next cookbook, Sous Vide: Better Home Cooking, is two months away from launching. As you can deduce from the title, this installment from the chef and TV personality is all about the French sous vide technique—cooking food sealed in plastic bags or glass jars in a temperature-controlled water bath. Acheson feels it’s an easy and consistent way to cook, capable of creating the perfect medium-rare steak and even burgers, with a little creativity. He also adds vegetables to the mix, offering 90 sous vide recipes in total that encourage readers to “unlock all its potential.”

South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations (October 15)

Author(s): Sean Brock

Publisher: Artisan

Order here: $28 (list price $40) at Amazon.com

After announcing a massive Nashville restaurant complex earlier this year, Sean Brock is back in the news again with the upcoming release of his new cookbook. South is his culmination of “key components for Southern food”—packed with recipes for fried green tomatoes, smoked baby back ribs, collard greens, tomato okra stew, and biscuits. He addresses regional differences in Southern cuisine; there’s also tips for cooking over a hearth, frying food, and more. The release comes five years after his debut cookbook, Heritage, which won a James Beard Award (Best Book of the Year in American Cooking) and an IACP Julia Child First Book Award.

Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life (October 15)

Author(s): Rachael Ray

Publisher: Ballantine Books

Order here: $28 (list price $32) at Amazon.com

Ray developed this book as her fiftieth birthday approached, thinking about how her passion for cooking has evolved over the years, between her famed TV show, 30 Minute Meals, her cookbooks, magazine, and more. Rachael Ray 50, as a result, is a combination of essays (25 of them) and recipes, all 125 of them brand-new. It’s touted to be “the perfect blend of kitchen and life wisdom, including thoughts on how we can better serve the world and one another.”

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over (October 22)

Author(s): Alison Roman

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Order here: $29 (list price $32.50) at Amazon.com

As a follow-up to her debut cookbook, Dining In (home to those famous salted chocolate chunk shortbread cookies), Nothing Fancy is Roman’s laid-back guide for “having people over”—not entertaining, as the book description notes. In her signature wry voice, Roman lays out simple and elegant recipes, recipes including spritzes, coconut-braised chicken and chickpeas, celery and fennel with walnuts and blue cheese, and more. It’s worth nothing that one of our editors already took a crack at the lemony turmeric tea cake, to delicious results. (Also worth mentioning: the DIY martini bar.)

The New Orleans Kitchen: Classic Recipes and Modern Techniques for an Unrivaled Cuisine (October 29)

Author(s): Justin Devillier and Jamie Feldmar

Publisher: Lorena Jones Books

Pre-order here: $40 at Amazon.com

New Orleans has always been known for its dynamic, historic culinary scene—“a great food city, period,” as our own David Landsel writes. In The New Orleans Kitchen, James Beard Award-winning chef Justin Devillier (La Petite Grocery, Balise) allows you to bring a bit of NOLA into your home. In other words? Duck and Andouille Gumbo, tips for making proper roux, and Abita Root Beer-Braised Short Ribs to start, and plenty of other recipes with a modern twist.

Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods (October 29)

Author(s): Tieghan Gerard

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Pre-order here: $21 (list price $30) at Amazon.com

After popular food blogger Tieghan Gerard took the world by storm with her debut, eponymous cookbook Half Baked Harvest, she’s back for round two with Super Simple, which offers quicker, “hassle-free meals without sacrificing taste.” Some make use of an Instant Pot; others, night-before meal prep to help save time. But one thing’s for sure—those indulgent, comfort food-esque dishes she’s known for aren’t going anywhere. From what we’ve seen so far, the 125-plus recipes include spinach and artichoke mac n’ cheese, lobster tacos, and chocolate peanut butter blondie brownie bars, all complemented by Gerard’s impeccable photography and food styling. You’ll be hard-pressed to decide which one to make first.

Pastry Love: A Baker's Journal of Favorite Recipes (November 5)

Author(s): Joanne Chang

Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Pre-order here: $28 (list price $40) at Amazon.com

This next cookbook from Joanne Chang, a management consultant-turned James Beard Award-winning pastry chef—and the force behind Boston’s Flour Bakery + Cafe—is described as “her most personal and comprehensive book yet.” It’s packed with 125 recipes for dessert-lovers, ranging from Strawberry Slab Pie to Malted Chocolate Cake, and they also build with difficulty as you make your way through the book. New to baking? Don’t worry, there’s tips for basic techniques in here, too.

Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African-American Cooking (November 5)

Author(s): Toni Tipton-Martin

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Pre-order here: $34.50 at Amazon.com

For her James Beard Award-winning book, The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks, Tipton-Martin gathered a massive collection of cookbooks (400-plus!) published by black American cooks and synthesized over 150 of them into one tome—providing historical context, notes on the authors, and select recipes throughout. Now, in Jubliee, she takes the recipes from that research and adapts them into a modern cookbook. You’ll find recipes developed by classically trained chefs, bakery shop owners, cooking school teachers, bartenders, butlers, nutritionists, well-trained plantation cooks, ranch and stagecoach hands, and more—the point, Tipton-Martin explains, is to showcase the full scope of African-American cuisine, beyond the labels of soul food.

“Our cooking, our cooks, shall be free from caricature and stereotype. We have earned the freedom to cook with creativity and joy,” she writes in the introduction.

Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated (November 12)

Author(s): Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker, Megan Scott

Publisher: Scribner

Pre-order here: $28 (list price $40) at Amazon.com

We first heard about Joy of Cooking—one of America’s classic, most beloved cookbooks—getting an update back in May, marking its first revision since 2006. Irma Rombauer first self-published the book back in 1931, and now, her great-grandson John Becker and his wife, Megan Scott, have developed over 600 new recipes for the ninth edition, set to launch in November. The updates serve to modernize the book, adding a section solely focused on fermentation and a chapter on streamlined cooking, which details how to save money and avoid food waste. Among newcomers like Chana Masala and Hot-Smoked Salmon, you’ll find plenty of Joy of Cooking classics, too. Becker and Scott “retested and faithfully improved” several, including Banana Bread Cockaigne, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Southern Corn Bread. We can’t wait to try them out.