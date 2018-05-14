Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Menu: Everything We Know So Far

With the royal wedding only five days away, followers of the soon-to-wed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—myself among them—are likely clamoring for even the smallest details from insiders about what the lucky guests will experience during the ceremony and reception. Today, Mark Flanagan—head chef at Windsor Castle—indulged our curiosity by giving the public just a little taste of the royal wedding menu.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding.



Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

Flanagan said that the couple has been involved in every detail of the menu planning, tasting each dish and signing off on the final meals. Apparently, the date of the wedding has turned out to be especially serendipitous for the Windsor Castle chefs; Flanagan says that this is the perfect time to feature British produce on the plates.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

“We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that,” Flanagan said, according to Express UK.

Asparagus, tomatoes, and spring peas are all on the table as possible menu items, and many ingredients are even being sourced from the grounds of the royal families’ many estates, including Her Majesty's Estate at Windsor.

While Flanagan refused to divulge exactly what dishes will be served at the reception, he did say that almost everything is being prepped ahead of time, so that the day of the wedding his staff can focus on presentation, not cooking.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace, the official public relations arm of the British royal family, released several photos from the kitchens at Windsor Castle, to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how Flanagan and his crew are preparing for the big day.

Asparagus, potatoes, and tomatoes can all be clearly seen in the photos, which seems to confirm that the couple has decided to go a more vegetable-centric route with their menu. The pastry chefs are also creating a traditional Windsor Castle dessert, chocolate truffles.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

In fact, Kensington Palace was uncharacteristically forthcoming when it came to detailing which desserts will be on the menu: The pastry team is apparently also preparing “bite-sized crème brûlée, biscuits with mango panna cotta topping and yellow macaroons,” for the reception.

As the day of wedding inches closer—and certainly in the aftermath—we’re sure to hear more about what the royals and their guests will eat and drink to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan. But what should you eat on the day of the wedding while you’re watching from home? Check out our picks for the ten treats you need to serve at your viewing party.