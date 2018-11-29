The Luxe (and Affordable!) Grocery Tote Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie Both Love

It's no secret that Meghan Markle loves to cook—in her pre-royal life, the Duchess of Sussex posted gorgeous snapshots of her meals to her millions of Instagram followers (she deleted her account back in January), and she ran a recipe-heavy lifestyle blog called The Tig from 2014 to 2017 (that, too, has been wiped from the internet). Markle and Prince Harry were even roasting a chicken—possibly with a recipe from one of Ina Garten's cookbooks—when he popped the question. “I do know that she liked to cook my roast chicken,” the Barefoot Contessa host said on a recent episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “Which we call engagement chicken because whenever you make it somebody asks you to marry them.”

So, it's no surprise that one of Markle's favorite accessories, Everlane's Day Market Tote ($175), easily doubles as a super-luxe grocery bag. Yes, the structured Italian leather tote carries a lot more than you'd think—Mary Poppins-style—and can hold all the groceries you'd need to make that aforementioned roast chicken (just be careful who you cook it for, if it's really as powerful as Garten claims). You could probably even pick up a bottle of wine on your way home and pop it in your bag without squishing your supermarket haul.

[image%1]

Markle isn't the only famous fan of Everlane's leather goods. Angelina Jolie owns a similar bag from the direct-to-consumer brand—the slightly bigger (and pricier) Petra Market Tote ($365). The actress-turned-humanitarian has been seen carrying hers through LAX, which makes sense, given that the Petra is roomy enough to hold all of your carry-on essentials (laptop, book, magazines, hoodie, 14 different snacks).

[image%2]

Olivia Munn also has a Petra in her closet, and, while we don't know for sure what she totes in hers, filling Everlane's fanciest bag with, say, everything you need to make a killer cheese board would be the ultimate power move.

Day Market Tote, $175, everlane.com; Petra Market Tote, $365, everlane.com.