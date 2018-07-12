2018 Emmy Nominations: Did Your Favorite Food Shows Make the List?

Nominees for the 70th Emmy Awards were revealed this afternoon, with Bravo's Top Chef nominated in the overall category of Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, a couple of popular food shows making the shortlist for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series—CNN's Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown (also nominated for overall Outstanding Informational Series or Special) and Bravo TV's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, the network's original digital series produced in association with Magical Elves—and truTV's At Home With Amy Sedaris nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

"It's been another record-breaking year with more than 9,100 entries and 122 unique categories for the initial nomination round of voting," says Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. "The continued growth of the industry has provided opportunities for acclaimed new programs to emerge, while allowing last season's breakthrough programs to thrive... This year's nominations continue to represent increased diversity and inclusion in front of the camera. And, there is a wealth of new and returning programs that reflect so many of today's critical issues."

Other food and food-ish shows nominated this year include:

— For Outstanding Animated Program, Rick and Morty for "Pickle Rick," the one where Rick turns himself into a pickle.

— For Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, Adult Swim's Robot Chicken for "Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition"

— For Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series, Superior Donuts for "Grades of Wrath"

— For Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown for "Lagos" (also nominated in the category of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program) and Chef's Table for "Corrado Assenza"

— For Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, Silicon Valley for "Interactive World: Not Hotdog, VR & Twitter-Powered Pizza Drones"

Check out the full list of 2018 Emmy nominees right here and tell us @foodandwine who you want to win!