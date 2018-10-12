Elon Musk Takes Another Step Toward Tesla Tequila

Elon Musk has been making headlines for more than electric cars and rocket launches lately, ranging from illicit substance use during a podcast taping to a tweet that cost him his chairman title when the SEC got involved. Apparently stepping down from that role has opened Musk up to pursue new opportunities in the world of spirits, as CNBC reports he filed a trademark for “Teslaquila” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The origin of Teslaquila actually began as what many thought was a joke. Musk made reference to it in a series of tweets he posted on April Fools Day earlier this year, suggesting bankruptcy would lead him to be passed out in a Tesla 3 surrounded by bottles of the branded liquor.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

But the October 8 filing and a subsequent tweet and photo today seem to suggest Musk is taking this joke seriously, even supplying a “visual approximation” of the bottle.

Of course, filing for a trademark doesn’t always mean the product will actually exist. Sometimes it’s just a placeholder to control one’s branding. Take Rihanna’s filing for Fenty wines or Lady Gaga’s filing for wines named after her father’s trattoria, all of which have yet to be seen in actual production. However, according to CNBC, the trademark was filed with an “intent to use,” meaning we could be seeing the red Telsa shield emblazoned on bottles in the near-ish future.

This isn’t Musk’s only foray into food and beverage. He also teased plans to start a candy company back in May, though some onlookers thought it might just be a dig at fellow billionaire Warren Buffet whose company owns See’s Candies. Whether or not that becomes a reality remains to be seen, but Musk did crowdsource ideas on Twitter. He also once compared the Model 3 to a hamburger.