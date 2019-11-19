This ‘Elf’-Inspired Suite Is Stocked with Dessert Spaghetti

Image zoom Courtesy of Club Wyndham

With November inching towards an end, holiday movie season is officially in full swing. And for lovers of Elf, the 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, we bear joyous news: a New York vacation club has announced an Elf-themed pop-up suite just in time for Christmas.

Located at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York, the room is decked out with winter decorations, from paper snowflakes and tinsel on the ceiling to a big Christmas tree flanked by presents.

The real treat, however, lies in the kitchen, where guests will find a full spread of supplies to make Buddy the Elf’s signature dish—spaghetti with maple syrup. In addition to the pasta, Wyndham provides marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms, and liters of soda to wash it all down. The fridge is also stocked with the “four essential food groups” for elves: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and maple syrup.

Should you need a sugar hiatus, the suite has some of Buddy’s favorite toys on hand, including a Lego replica of the Empire State Building and an Etch a Sketch; or, take a bath with a “bath snowball” and totally unwind.

The suite will be available to book on Club Wyndham’s website starting November 25, for stays beginning December 2—rates start at $399 per night. The final week the suite runs, December 21-26, will only be available to book for vacation club members. As an added bonus, the reservation comes with free admission for up to four people to the Empire State building, as well as tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink.

In 2018, a Chicago restaurant called Miss Ricky’s also spread some holiday Elf cheer via the “Spaghetti Sundae” it temporarily added to its menu. The restaurant’s executive chef made his spin on the dish with strawberry and raspberry sauce, marshmallows, S'mores Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut, syrup, and chocolate sauce. It was created in celebration of the movie’s 15th anniversary, and only stayed on the menu between November 7 and Christmas—but if you still want to try it, nothing’s stopping you from making your own version at home.