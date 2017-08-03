Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan Is Now Delivering Filipino Food to New Yorkers with UberEats

Chef Alvin Cailan is best known for his Eggslut restaurants in L.A. and Las Vegas. However, he recently relocated to New York and, along with running the kitchen at Chefs Club Counter in Nolita and developing his new project, Paper Planes, Cailan is also re-launching his LA Filipino concept, Amboy in New York. While it doesn't have a physical home yet, New Yorkers can now sample a number of Amboy dishes via UberEats.

Courtesy of Amboy/Alvin Cailan

While the full menu won't be launched on UberEats until August 11th, Amboy’s currently available soft launch menu features eight dishes, two of which—the Longanisa bowl and Ambrosia bowl, which is a healthier take on the traditional Filipino dessert, Halo-Halo—are specifically for breakfast. The other six include four rice bowls, with adobo-glazed crispy pork belly, seared culotte steak, chicken inasal or seared trout, along with mung beans, calamansi dressed greens, atchara (pickles), a beet cured soft cooked egg and scallions. And finaly, the menu includes a roasted whole or half chicken, marinated in lemongrass, sofrito, and annatto and topped with crispy garlic and shallots.

While soft launching Amboy through UberEats is certainly part of Cailan’s plan, his real goal is to open a physical location of the concept as he’s previously said that, “my dream is to open up a Filipino restaurant here in the city.” Along with further fleshing out the UberEats menu, Cailan will also host Filipino barbecues later this year designed to not just feed people, but to educate attendees about Filipino food as a whole.

While Cailan continues working on Amboy, he and his business partners are also currently searching for a space to open up his new breakfast concept, Paper Planes. While there’s no confirmed date yet for Paper Planes’ opening, you can still taste a number of Cailan's new dishes at Chefs Club Counter that are set to appear on Paper Planes' eventual menu.

Amboy is currently available for delivery Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.