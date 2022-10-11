This 'Eggo Nog' Puts a Breakfast Twist on Holiday Drinking

Kellogg's teamed with a Tennessee distillery to produce the 40-proof, waffle-inspired beverage.

By Food & Wine Editors
Published on October 11, 2022
A new eggnog from Eggo
Photo: Eggo

Even though we're still stocking up on bags of Halloween candy, it's somehow time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Most retailers are doing their part and already have their holiday displays out, supermarkets are strongly suggesting that you start stocking up on seasonal ingredients, and the Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas" starts next Friday for some reason.

So all that said, this is clearly the right time for Kellogg's to debut its brand new "Eggo Nog" cream liqueur. The cleverly named rum-based beverage was created in partnership with Gatlinburg, Tennessee's Sugarlands Distilling Co. (It also has to be the first time that something Eggo-related is specifically for the 21-and-over crowd.)

A new eggnog from Eggo
Eggo

"We had an idea based on what we'd heard from parents, about this 'Me Time' that they have at night where they're eating Eggo waffles," Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo, told Food & Wine. "Instead of it being the kids in the morning around the table, it was them at night having a toasted waffle. They'd put a scoop of ice cream on it or drizzle it with chocolate sauce, and we thought that was interesting. We started to think about how we could elevate that occasion in a way that's for the parents."

It took a bit of brainstorming, but Beauprez and his team eventually decided to turn that kids' breakfast staple into an after-dinner drink designed just for adults. After tasting some of Sugarlands' other Appalachian Sippin' Creams, Beauprez said he felt like they'd found "exactly the kind of partner they were looking for" to make Eggo Nog a reality.

The result of that collaboration is a 40-proof combo of exactly what you love about both Eggos and eggnog. "It's really heavy on deep flavors of churned cream, and cinnamon and nutmeg, which we feel pair really well with that perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam said.

A new eggnog from Eggo
Eggo

Both Beauprez and Eidam hope that not only will Eggo Nog become a new holiday tradition, but that it will also build on the seasonal sentiments that eggnog can conjure. "For me, the taste of eggnog makes me think of my grandparents," Eidam said. "They always brought it out during the holiday season. It makes me remember those times with my family and it takes me back there."

"There's a lot of nostalgia built into Eggo Nog," Beauprez added. "Eggo has been helping parents for almost 70 years now, giving kids a great breakfast that parents love to serve. And that kind of nostalgia dovetails really nicely with the nostalgia of eggnog and the holiday season. We're really excited about it."

Eggo Nog will be available in select retailers nationwide for the duration of this holiday season. To find a retailer near you, visit Sugarlands.com/EggoNog.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Drink Advent Calendars
The 12 Best Drink Advent Calendars for 2022
Dave Thomas, Wendy's founder
The Fettuccine Alfredo at the Wendy's Superbar Turned Me into a Chef
Tim Flores and Genie Kwon
Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022: Tim Flores and Genie Kwon
CANN seltzers
Why You Need to Try These Highly Creative Cannabis Seltzers
Knife & Spoon Terrace
How to Eat Like a Disney Royal While on a Family Vacation
Port Wine Cheese Log
Port Wine Cheese Makes Me Feel Like a Rich Girl
Trejo's Tacos
Inside L.A. Hero Danny Trejo's Big, Beautiful Mexican Restaurant Empire
top-chef-s16e15-finale-interview-FT-BLOG0319.jpg
The 'Top Chef' Finalists On Patience, Passion, and Parenthood
Travis Milton; House-Aged Ribeye Tartar
Appalachia Doesn't Need Saving, It Needs Respect
Portrait of Jackie Summers alongside Sorel Negroni cocktail
It's Jackie Summers' Time to Shine
glasses of homemade eggnog
18 Festive Cocktails to Master for the Holidays, According to the Pros
advent-calendar-FT-BLOG0919.jpg
PSA: If Your Treat-Filled Advent Calendar Only Has 12 Doors, It Isn't an Advent Calendar
A champagne piña colada on a tray of sand
The Champagne Piña Colada Will Be Your New Favorite Escapist Cocktail
12 Nights of Wine
The 25 Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars to Buy Online
Channing Frye Wine
Channing Frye on Creating His Own Wine Label and Being Part of the NBA's 'Wine Team'
L to R: Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Les Walker of Ghetto Gastro.
Best Practices: The Art of the Launch with Ghetto Gastro