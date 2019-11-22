Edible Arrangements: Now With Edibles

Image zoom Edible Arrangements

It's a move that will thrill wordplay-loving stoners: Edible Arrangements—the company known for making fruit and chocolate look so nice you don't want to eat it, but you will anyway—has announced a new product line called Incredible Edibles… and it takes a serious lean towards the kind of edibles you ate before watching The Wizard of Oz while cueing up Dark Side of the Moon.

No, Incredible Edibles are not marijuana edibles—those are still illegal in most of the country—but they are smoothies and chocolate-dipped fruit made with "hemp-derived CBD." For non-stoners in the crowd, the compound that primarily gets you "high" is THC. And Edible Arrangements' CEO did touch on the subject in the announcement, saying that this new product line was made with "high-quality, traceable CBD, with a focus on 'Health, Not High.'"

"Consumers are showing an increasing demand for CBD products, and now is the perfect time for us to make our mark on this flourishing industry," Founder and CEO Tariq Farid explained. "We have always prided ourselves on our knack for innovation, and we continue to do so with the introduction of new menu innovations for fresh and healthy alternatives."

Apparently, these CBD edibles were quietly launched by Edible Arrangements in about 25 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area earlier this year, and they proved successful enough that the company will now be rolling them out to 200 more locations nationwide by the end of 2019.

Even if these "edibles" don't get you high, laying down any sort of cannabis association for Edible Arrangements seems like it could be good for business. It's not like they have the world's hippest target demographic to begin with, so making a play for the CBD/pot crowd—even on name association—appears to be a smart way to put their brand out there and reach new customers. That said, it is kind of a shame that these edibles don't get you high—because, seriously, what could help you appreciate an Edible Arrangement more than having the munchies?