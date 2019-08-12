Ed Sheeran's Heinz Tattoo Is Now a Limited-Edition Ketchup Bottle

Image zoom Heinz

Here's an undeniable fact about Ed Sheeran: He is the most successful musician ever with a Heinz Ketchup label tattooed on his arm. Over the years, the repeatedly platinum singer-songwriter has covered himself in colorful ink — and that includes a ketchup tribute on his inner left bicep which is now part of a larger "sleeve" on his arm. (Sorry for the tattoo lingo.) The tat reportedly commemorates his 2012 tour and his love of ketchup in general. And recently, it's also led to some actual collaborations with Heinz. Earlier this year, Heinz gave Sheeran his own special edition of the condiment — dubbed Edchup. Now, the two icons in their respective fields have teamed up again, this time for a very limited release of Heinz bottles that, in an interesting switcheroo, use a reproduction of Sheeran's tattoos for their label.

Image zoom Heinz

Just 150 of these "Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition" bottles are being released — a number meant to celebrate Heinz's 150th birthday. Each bottle is said to be "meticulously crafted, and signed by the man himself," and then presented in a protective "Collector's Edition speaker box." The artwork replaces the usual Heinz Ketchup logo with Sheeran's very similar tattoo version, but the imagery extends beyond just the label, meaning the rest of the bottle is covered in the continuation of Sheeran's ink. As a result, pouring this ketchup onto your burger might be the closest you could ever come to grabbing the singer by his arm.

Only 104 of these bottles are being given away as part of a global online sweepstakes via the site Paddle8. Though the drawing is free, entrants are given the option to add a donation to two charities — East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Rise Against Hunger — which were chosen by Sheeran and Heinz respectively. The sweepstakes are open from now until Friday, August 23, with winners being notified the following week.