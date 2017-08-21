Eclipse Day Deals: Where to Get Free Food and Discounts Today

It’s eclipse day today, and what better way to celebrate what has come to be known as the Great American Solar Eclipse than with some mouthwatering deals on some of your favorite treats? (Other than grabbing your safety glasses and watching it yourself, of course.) Yes, plenty of American main stays of the food world are offering special offers in honor of the astronomical phenomenon—and why not? The last time a total solar eclipse visited America was in 1979. There’s plenty to be excited about.

If you need a pair of safety glasses (pretty much essential if you want to look directly at the sun during the event) 7-Eleven is stocking American Astronomical Society-approved viewing glasses (Best Buy and Kroger stock them too). If not, Pizza Hut showed us how to make a pizza box into a pinhole projector for safe viewing. Even Chiquita wants to get in on the solar eclipse action by announcing that they plan to “physically move the moon in front of the sun to create an enormous, fiery, yellow banana in the sky.”

Here are the deals you can take advantage of while America marvels at the solar eclipse:

At Dairy Queen , you’ll be able to buy one Blizzard and get a second one for only 99 cents, starting today. The offer lasts until September 3.

, you’ll be able to buy one Blizzard and get a second one for only 99 cents, starting today. The offer lasts until September 3. Krispy Kreme isn’t offering customers any discounts but they are introducing their new chocolate glaze doughnut today.

isn’t offering customers any discounts but they are introducing their new chocolate glaze doughnut today. If you’re in the mood for breakfast food, look no further than Denny’s , which is hosting an all-you-can-eat feast of “mooncakes” for $4 today (they’re just pancakes, but according to Denny’s “they look a lot like the moon").

, which is hosting an all-you-can-eat feast of “mooncakes” for $4 today (they’re just pancakes, but according to Denny’s “they look a lot like the moon"). At Topper’s , a pizza chain in the Midwest, you’ll be able to enjoy “eclipse pricing.” That means that all pizzas ordered online are 50 percent off.

, a pizza chain in the Midwest, you’ll be able to enjoy “eclipse pricing.” That means that all pizzas ordered online are 50 percent off. In cities like Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, DoorDash will deliver "Half Moon Eclipse Cookies" for free from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.—the small slot of time when the eclipse will be passing over the United States.

will deliver "Half Moon Eclipse Cookies" for free from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.—the small slot of time when the eclipse will be passing over the United States. At the diner chain Shoney’s , you can enjoy a free Chocolate Double Decker Moon Pie and a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses with the purchase of a sandwich, entrée, or buffet dinner.

, you can enjoy a free Chocolate Double Decker Moon Pie and a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses with the purchase of a sandwich, entrée, or buffet dinner. Pottery Barn is offering 21 percent off your order, plus free shipping when you use the code ECLIPSE.

If you’re looking for more of an upscale dining experience, here are the best restaurants to see the solar eclipse, according to OpenTable.