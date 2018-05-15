Dutch Baby or Yorkshire Pudding? Brits Argue Their Savory Dish Should Never Go Sweet

Hungry Brits and Americans can argue all day over semantics: Are they biscuits or cookies? Does scone rhyme with "gone" or "cone?" Chips and crisps or fries and chips? But in the end, all of those delicious items are the same thing. A cookie by any other name would taste as sweet. However, when the New York Times recently tweeted out a recipe for a fluffy Dutch Baby pancake, some of our friends across the pond took issue with the un-savory application of, what they claim, is actually Yorkshire Pudding.

This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year https://t.co/rIYTybknnm pic.twitter.com/iAlpcidZxe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2018

In a seemingly innocent-enough move, the Times posted the above recipe as any publication with a recipe section would do. But the photo included seemed to spark something in the U.K. as one user's response heralded an onslaught of outraged reactions.

That's a Yorkshire pudding, mate. — heartbeeps (@hrtbps) May 12, 2018

This is not a dessert! This is a thing of beauty that should be filled with beef and vegetables. Or sausage and mash. It is a Yorkshire pudding. pic.twitter.com/Nxf6syE6sq — becky (@bexsta711) May 12, 2018

Fluffy pancake ? It's a YORKSHIRE PUDDING, don't even think of calling it anything else, especially in Yorkshire. I am spitting feathers right now — sylvia kendall (@KendallSylvia) May 13, 2018

Then came the cries of hipster-appropriation for some reason:

Yeah, but this is "artisanal" overpriced Yorkshire Pudding made by a bearded guy named Evan who moved from Iowa to Brooklyn a mere three years ago. — Evil Cubs Fan (@EvilCubsFan) May 12, 2018

I see British cuisine is palatable when hipsters market it. — Wenger's Tie (@MkhiMcCarthy) May 12, 2018

When did the New York Times recipe section become a hipster zine? But there were some defenders of the Dutch Baby, some citing that they had eaten both and believed them to be very different things. Included in that mix is British chef and television presenter Nigella Lawson who happened to Tweet her own recipe just days prior:

Breakfast, brunch, anytime you want, frankly - especially on a Bank Holiday Monday: #RecipeOfTheDay is Dutch Baby; think Yorkshire pudding in pancake guise https://t.co/cuvxMgFTtZ pic.twitter.com/IoRhfydkVK — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 7, 2018

We asked our own (albeit American-born) test kitchen staff what they thought of the controversy. To our collective mind, it really comes down to two factors: ingredients/preparation and cooking vessels. "They're all popovers! Different cooking vessels, different accompaniments, otherwise very similar," test kitchen manager Kelsey Youngman said. "Probably the biggest difference, in my opinion, would be Yorkshire Pudding uses the beef drippings to grease the popover pan, while a Dutch Baby uses melted butter in a cast iron skillet. One might add a touch of sugar to a Dutch Baby batter, as well." Test kitchen assistant David McCann added another, we thought, very important point: "People should just enjoy it!"

Why this kerfuffle is blowing up right now, is a bit of a mystery since Dutch babies are nothing new and the NYT recipe itself is a couple of years old, at least. Indeed, I've been enjoying Dutch babies for decades since discovering them at the Original Pancake House as a kid and making them my go-to order at Elmer's on weekend getaways to Palm Springs. I take them with a bit of butter, confectioners sugar, and a wedge of lemon. No beef in sight.

Whether you're a Yorkshire traditionalist or an experimental Dutch Baby enthusiast (or just curious about both), here's a berry-filled recipe for a Dutch Baby and a lemon ricotta blueberry version, along with our recipe for Cheshire cheese-filled sage and black pepper Yorkshire pudding. There, is everyone happy?