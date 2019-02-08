Dunkin' Will Officiate Your Vegas Wedding

Fast food weddings are becoming a full-on thing. You can book a White Castle as your wedding venue, or rent a Waffle House truck to cater your reception, and Taco Bell has been marrying couples at their Las Vegas flagship since 2017. The chain's Taco Shop even sells "Taco Bell wedding attire and accessories"—including garters, bow ties, and t-shirts—so you can tie the knot amidst Crunchwrap Supremes and nacho fries anywhere you choose. And now Dunkin' is getting in on the game with their own wedding package.

Tomorrow, Saturday, February 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the doughnut chain is taking over Las Vegas wedding chapel Sure Thing to offer complimentary weddings (or vow renewals) officiated by a female Elvis impersonator with "Dunkin' pink" hair. The first 100 couples that stop by will receive a free bouquet of heart-shaped doughnuts with "bling sprinkles" and munchkin garnishes (pictured above). Hey, your bouquet toss with be a memorable one! Pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen pulled a similar marketing stunt last year when they began selling tiny, edible pizza bouquets and boutonnieres.

Speaking of pizza, if your love of fast food really runs deep, you can set up a wedding registry at Domino's. Gift options listed on the website include a $25 pizza for the wedding night, “in case they don’t eat any of the delicious wedding food” and $60 to cater the Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

Looking for more unique, food-focused wedding ideas? Costco just rolled out a 24-pound tiered wedding "cake" made from giant, stacked wheels of cheese. Dubbed the "Cheese Lover Celebration Cake," the impressive tower features enough blue cheese, Tuscan sheep's cheese, and triple-cream brie (among others) to feed 105 to 150 people (depending on how hungry your guests are). And, if you don't do dairy, you can always take a cue from former Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman and serve a "meat cake," complete with bride and groom cake toppers fashioned out of hot dogs and sliced deli meat.