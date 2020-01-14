Snoop Dogg Collaborates with Dunkin' on 'D-O-Double G' Breakfast Sandwich

Hi, do you want to feel one thousand years old? Because it has been almost 27 years since Snoop Dogg released his debut record, Doggystyle, an album that went quadruple-platinum, delivered two top-10 singles, and formally introduced everyone to one Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

In "Gin and Juice," one of those two now-gold-certified singles, he rapped "With so much drama in the L-B-C, it's kinda hard bein' Snoop D-O-Double-G." And although that might've been true in the early 1990s, being Snoop now seems... pretty great. He's still making music (his 17th record came out in August), he's wrapped the third season of VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, and he just revealed that he's gotten his own limited-edition menu item at Dunkin' too.

Image zoom Dunkin'

"Every dogg has his day, and now this dogg is getting his own donut sandwich," Snoop tweeted on Monday morning. The sandwich, called—what else?—the Beyond D-O-Double G, features a plant-based Beyond Breakfast sausage patty, topped with egg and cheese, and served on a sliced glazed donut.

"When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," Tha Doggfather said in a statement. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide."

Image zoom Dunkin'

The sandwich will be available in-store or from the drive-thru at participating Dunkin' restaurants from Monday, January 13 through Sunday, January 20. The Beyond sausage party will keep going the following weekend though: Dunkin' is holding a nationwide Beyond Bash on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, and will be giving out free samples of its Beyond Sausage Sandwich. (That one also has a Beyond sausage patty, an egg, and cheese, but it's served on an English muffin. We'd guess that there's probably a way you could Snoop it up while you're at Dunkin' though.)

This is the second time that Snoop Dogg and Dunkin' have collaborated. As he mentioned, he worked a shift at a Dunkin' store in Los Angeles in November, handing out its newly launched Beyond Sausage sandwiches to gobsmacked customers, and scoring an honorary Employee of the Month award.

ater this month, Dunkin' and Snoop will drop their limited-edition "Beyond Collection." The online pop-up will stock a green tracksuit with the words "Glazzzed for Days" on the back, as well as logo joggers, jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and a beanie. Dunkin' hasn't revealed the exact date when the shop will launch, but it suggests following its social media accounts for details.

Yeah, being Snoop D-O-Double-G sounds pretty great.