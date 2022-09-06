Sure, Starbucks may have the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but for the fifth year in a row, their coffee competition at Dunkin' is offering some solid counterprogramming to a seasonal espresso drink: seasonal beers, including a brand new beer inspired by and made with the Dunkin' Coffee Roll.

Dunkin' has once again partnered with their Boston-area brethren at the Harpoon Brewery for a lineup for autumn beers — and once again, the collection is four brews strong. Called the "Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer," the mixed 12-pack is headlined by their collaborative Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale — though for 2022, the beer features a new recipe. The pack also includes three brand new brews, all made with Dunkin' coffee: Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Hazelnut Blonde Stout, and Coffee Roll Cream Ale.

Harpoon says the updated 5.2 percent ABV Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale recipe now includes oat milk to help replicate a latte's creamy mouthfeel. The new 4.6 percent ABV Coffee Roll Cream Ale is brewed not only with actual Dunkin' coffee but also actual Dunkin' Coffee Rolls for a balance of "cinnamon goodness and coffee roast." The new 6 percent ABV Cold Brew Coffee Porter is spiked with dairy "to capture a little of the creamy sweetness" in a Dunkin' "Regular" order. Finally, the 6.2 percent ABV Hazelnut Blonde Stout brings a classic stout flavor to a beer that is actually golden in color, delivering "the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin' hazelnut coffee."

"Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it's never been before," said Brian Gilbert, Dunkin' vice president of retail business development.

Courtesy of Harpoon

Meanwhile, Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary spoke to the growing legacy of the partnership. "This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin', and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin' products we'll be introducing in our beers next," he said. "We can't wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin' beers."

Speaking of a kick off, Harpoon has announced a beer release party for the new products which will take place at their brewery on September 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Not only will the event give attendees the first tastes of the new brews, but it will also feature the return of the limited-edition Dunkin' Harpoon IPA Donut which last year became Dunkin's first donut made with beer as an ingredient thanks to its IPA jelly.

The limited-release Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix packs will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold starting this month. Additionally, the Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale will be available on its own on draft at the brewery and in bottled six-packs.