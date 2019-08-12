Dunkin' Adds Apple Cider Munchkins and Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte to Fall Menu

Image zoom Dunkin'

Do you recognize that smell? Nope, it's not the autumn breeze. We're still in the middle of summer. Instead, you're catching the annual whiff of pumpkin products rolling out way ahead of schedule. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte season may not yet be upon us, but that didn't stop the chain from rolling out its new Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer last week. Now, another huge name in coffee has a big announcement: Dunkin's fall pumpkin menu arrives next Wednesday, August 21.

Dunkin' is releasing a laundry list of items both old and new, so let's get down to the details. The chain says its biggest new launch is the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. "Available hot or iced," Dunkin' says this latte "features pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar topping for a tasty new seasonal sip." Dunkin' is also bringing back its Pumpkin Flavored Coffees as well as its Pumpkin K-Cup Pods for those wanting to take pumpkin season home with them.

On the food front, this year's new releases are Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins, with the donut "featuring an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar." Dunkin' is also brining back its Pumpkin Donut and Muffin for those who would prefer to keep the pumpkin train a'rollin'.

Additionally, to really push the pumpkin theme to the max, Dunkin' says that, on August 14, it plans to rebrand eight locations across the country from Dunkin' to "Pumpkin'," including a redesigned sign and festive decor, to offer this new menu a week early. There'll be freebies, too. "At each Pumpkin' restaurant, the first 250 guests will receive a free small hot or iced Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, while supplies last," the brand states. "Dunkin' will also offer guests a free pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balm, while supplies last."

Despite only being two days from now, Dunkin' isn't saying where these eight rebranded locations will be — only that "the initial letters of seven of the cities and towns where the temporarily rebranded Dunkin's will be located spell out the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N-'." Take that, Orlando! And Atlanta! And, well, a lot of cities are out of the running. Regardless, if you want to see which locations get chosen, Dunkin' says you can follow along on Instagram for clues.