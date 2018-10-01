This Coffee Porter Is Your Best Chance Yet to Drink an Official Dunkin’ Donuts Beer

From dark coffee imperial stouts to paler coffee kolsches, from name brand collabs to more generic iterations, coffee beers are extremely common. However, if you specifically have a hankering for a beer made with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, then your best chance to get one just arrived: Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter has officially been released across the Harpoon Brewery’s entire distribution network.

News of a possible collaboration between the two Massachusetts’s institutions first broke in July when a label for a proposed Harpoon-meets-Dunkin’ beer landed on the web. Though two official Dunkin’ Donuts coffee beers had been released before—one in September and one in December of 2017—those were both produced by smaller local breweries without significant availability. However, as America’s 28th largest brewery, Harpoon is sold in 25 states including every state on the Eastern Seaboard and a handful of places further west like Texas and Minnesota, making this the widest available Dunkin’ beer to date.

Produced with Dunkin’s Espresso Blend Coffee, this 6-percent ABV porter is billed as “a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate” that “pairs perfectly with fall favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, of course, Dunkin’s signature donuts.”

“Our brands have such passionate, loyal fans, who start their busy day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers,” Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now finally bring the two together, partnering with one of the most respected craft breweries in the country to offer coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts alike a classic new taste to celebrate the season.”

Harpoon CEO and Co-Founder Dan Kenary also spoke to the synergy of beer and coffee. “Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” he said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is on sale starting today in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles or on draft and will be “available throughout the fall.” As for those west of Texas, well, for now, you’ll still have to wait your turn on an official Dunkin’ beer.