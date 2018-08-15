This Dunkin’ Donuts Location's Hack to Fix a Broken Drive-Thru Speaker Is Genius

Presented with the prospect of a broken drive-thru speaker, plenty of fast food employees would probably just decide, “Well, this is going to be an easy shift!” But the employees at a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Ossipee, New Hampshire, proved to be far more ambitious, MacGyver-ing the hell out of a broken drive-thru situation so customers could still grab a coffee without getting out of their car.

So apparently the drive thru speaker at this Dunkin Donuts broke and they rigged up a baby monitor for taking orders. #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/OtI50tvbY9 — Jon Crabtree (@NiceRevenger) August 14, 2018

The makeshift rig came to light yesterday when an image was posted to Reddit with the title, “My local Dunkin Donuts drive through speaker broke. They’re using a baby monitor now.” Indeed, the pic shows that, in lieu of a working speaker system, someone had taken a large orange traffic cone and taped another orange cone on top of it with the bottom facing outward to help with amplification. Then, they shoved a baby monitor inside, allowing customers and staff to converse per usual. A white wire can be seen stretching out of frame towards some helpful plug located who knows where.

The post quickly shot towards the top of the “r/funny” subreddit where it was posted, racking up nearly 29,000 upvotes, with 95 percent of people reacting positively to the strange speaker substitute.

Of course, just because you see something on the internet, no matter how much you want it to be true, that’s not always the case. However, the site Inc. reached out to Dunkin’ Donuts and confirmed that, yes, this DD-driven genius actually happened. “We are aware of the situation regarding the Dunkin Donuts restaurant in Ossipee, NH, where the drive-thru speaker stopped working and crew members sought a clever, alternative solution to ensure that guests could continue to place their orders,” a representative for the company stated. “We applaud the crew members' ingenuity and dedication to serving their customers.”

However, Inc. also reports that, after the drive-thru gained all of this notoriety, the franchise decided to change tactics and replace the baby monitor with an actual employee standing outside and taking orders. Still, unless that employee happened to be Richard Dean Anderson, this new solution definitely wasn’t as cool.