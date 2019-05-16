Dunkin' Launches Limited-Edition Coffee-Themed Nail Polish

Dunkin’—home of donuts, Munchkins, the Box O’ Joe, icy Coolattas, and now…nail polish? On Wednesday, the Massachusetts-based coffee chain announced that it was partnering up with Lauren B. Beauty, a nail polish company, to launch limited-edition Dunkin’ nail polish, reports Boston.com. (Before you ask, it’s not coffee-scented.) While you won’t be able to find them in stores, they will be available at select nail salons across the country, in case you’re craving a latte-themed mani-pedi. Just pick a flavor (er, shade) you like, and along with your manicure/pedicure, you’ll receive a $3 gift card, so you can get the matching drink at a nearby Dunkin’.

Banana Split, Butter Pecan, and Pistachio Almond Fudge nail polish. Courtesy of Dunkin'.

There are eight colors in the collection: Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze, and Blueberry Crisp are all inspired by Dunkin’s new signature lattes; Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge, and Banana Split are a nod to Baskin-Robbins seasonal ice cream-flavored coffees. (As you’d expect, the Banana Split shade is a soft yellow, Butter Pecan is a warm, milk chocolate-y hue, and Pistachio is a minty green-blue.) However, if you’re looking to stick with more traditional nail colors this season, you can also pay homage to Dunkin’ itself with the remaining two colors—Slam Dunkin’ (orange) and Pretty in Dunkin’ (pink), inspired by the brand’s logo.

In total, salons in 10 U.S. cities will temporarily offer the Dunkin’ nail polish, while supplies last. Participating locations include Boston, Chicago, Tampa, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Philadelphia—to see the full list, you can find the map on Dunkin’s site. The coffee chain isn’t the first brand to launch a food-inspired nail polish, either; Groupon previously created a nail polish made with real prosecco (supposedly, you could lick it but not drink it). And KFC came up with edible fried chicken nail polish, available in Original and Hot & Spicy—quite literally “finger lickin’ good."