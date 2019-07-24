Dunkin’ Adds Plant-Based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich

Image zoom Dunkin'

Dunkin’ might not serve hamburgers, but that hasn’t stopped the donut and coffee chain from jumping on the plant-based patty bandwagon. Today, Dunkin’ announced it had begun selling a meatless Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich — featuring a patty from the booming plant-based brand, Beyond Meat — at 163 locations in Manhattan, “with plans for a future national rollout” coming soon.

Though everyone from burger joints to pizza brands to taco chains have already gotten in on the plant-based meat madness, with this move, Dunkin’ was still able to claim that it's “the first U.S. restaurant brand to Go Beyond traditional on-the-go breakfast choices by serving Beyond Breakfast Sausage.”

The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese, but clearly, the star of the show is the Beyond Meat patty which — as has typically been the case when products are introduced to a new chain — is made with “a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin’,” the chain explains.

“Beyond Meat has earned the national spotlight for its innovative products and for creating incredible awareness and excitement for the benefits of plant-based meat,” David Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands CEO and president, said in the announcement. “Dunkin' has always stood apart for offering new and exciting choices to meet the needs of our on-the-go guests, and we are proud to collaborate with this industry leader to become the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve a Beyond Breakfast Sausage option.”

Meanwhile, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown chalked up the new product as another example of his brand’s continued expansion. “Dunkin’ is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities,” he said. “Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go.”