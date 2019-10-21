Dunkin' Takes Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich Nationwide

Image zoom Courtesy of Beyond Meat and Dunkin'

The plant-based meat crusade continues. Back in July, Dunkin’ first announced that it was testing a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich made with Beyond Meat—joining Burger King, Red Robin, Carl’s Jr., and more recently, McDonald’s in offering meatless menu items. The sandwich initially hit 163 locations in Manhattan as part of a testing phase, with “plans for a future national rollout coming soon.” On October 21, that “soon” became a reality, as Dunkin’ announced the Beyond Sausage Sandwich will go national in November, hitting over 9,000 stores. In the announcement, Beyond Meat and Dunkin’ explained that the test run in Manhattan was incredibly successful, and the sandwich became the #2 top-seller—as a result, Dunkin’ decided to accelerate the launch, which was previously scheduled for January.

“We're excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Indeed, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich—made with a Beyond Meat breakfast sausage patty, egg, and American cheese on an English Muffin—has 29 percent less total fat and 33 percent less saturated fat than Dunkin’s regular sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich. Each patty also comes boasts 10 grams of plant-based protein, alongside a blend of spices “specifically crafted for Dunkin’.” When the sandwich officially hits stores on November 6, it will mark one of Beyond Meat’s largest restaurant rollouts yet, and make Dunkin’ the first “U.S. quick service restaurant” to offer Beyond Breakfast sausage nationwide, per the announcement. (Tim Hortons offered Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches in Canada, but those offerings have since been scaled back.)

If you’re curious, participating Dunkin’ locations will be doling out free samples of the sandwich on November 8 and November 9—you can grab them between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., while supplies last. Beyond Meat products can also be found at TGI Fridays, BurgerFi, Bareburger, Veggie Grill, Carl’s Jr., A&W, and Del Taco, as well as in several supermarkets.