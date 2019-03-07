Affogatos (Finally) Arrive at Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins Combo Stores

Here’s another story to file under “What the heck took them so long?!” Since 1990, Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins have been owned by the same parent company. As a result, locations that combine the donut and ice cream brands under one roof are pretty common. Meanwhile, the Italians have long had a dessert known as an affogato — a scoop of vanilla ice cream that has been drowned in espresso. So why we had to wait until 2019 for combo Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins stores to realize that instead of dunkin’ your donuts, you could be drownin’ some ice cream is beyond me (okay, maybe it has to do with Dunkin's recent play into the latte and mocha market)… Now, the wait is over.

Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins combo stores (and only the combo stores) have finally teamed up to offer an affogato. Yes, no more running from one side of the store to the other: Dunkin’ employees will now pour their espresso over Baskin’ Robbins’ French vanilla ice cream for you. Or Baskin Robbins employees will do the pouring. Honestly, I don’t know. But the moral is clear: Mixing your espresso and your ice cream is now an officially-sanctioned activity. The suggested retail price is $3.49.

“Does the fun end there?” I can hear you asking. Of course not. Though the standard Affogato is served with the aforementioned French vanilla ice cream, Baskin’ Robbins explicitly states that you can “customize with your favorite flavor.” Does that mean you could get a shot of espresso poured over a scoop of Miami Vice Sorbet? Well, I’d be personally offended by it, but it sounds like you darn well could!

And that’s not all! Do you find yourself questioning whether this so-called affogato is actually any good? Well, first, come on—Who questions Italian cuisine? These guys invented the pizza! But second, participating combo stores will be offering free samples on Monday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Granted, 10 a.m. in the morning might be a bit early for ice cream, but if you’ve never sampled an affogato before, you don’t know that.

And if free samples aren’t enough, Dunkin’ is also currently running a Daylight Savings Time-themed promo where you can win instant prizes online or upload a $20 receipt for a $5 gift card. All the details can be found at DunkinSavingsTime.com.