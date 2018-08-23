Dine on Duff Goldman's Savory and Sweet Cereal Creations at Kellogg's NYC Next Month

Baker and Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman, known for his various Food Network exploits and his custom creations from Charm City Cakes, is taking on cereal in his latest project: a residency at the Kellogg’s NYC café. Billed as the first-ever chef residency at the all-cereal (and cereal-inspired treats) eatery, Goldman will be showing off not only sweet but also savory skills over the course of two days at the Union Square space next month.

On September 12 and 13, diners can snag a seat to try some of Chef Goldman’s newly-created cereal-infused recipes. Dishes on the menu will include Corn Flakes Mac n’ Cheese, Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Rompope Milkshakes—the first opportunity for the public to try the new seasonally-spiced cereal—and Chicken Soup with Rice Krispies Matzo Balls, among others. Diners can expect “quintessential fall flavors” entering the mix as well, according to a spokesperson.

Reservations for the two-day event are currently available via OpenTable. As for the price of the dining experience, there’s no set number. Instead, all diners are encouraged to pay what they want as all of the proceed will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

And that's not the only way Chef Goldman is giving back right now. He also created a custom spatula for Williams Sonoma that also benefits No Kid Hungry.

Kellogg’s NYC is known for its various seasonal and special events, including a National Cereal Day party with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld and a royal wedding breakfast whipped up by a former chef to Queen Elizabeth. And the breakfast food-focused café has had a history of culinary collaborations with some well-known names in the food world. In its original Times Square location, Christina Tosi was brought in to create some signature bowls of cereal, and another special event saw Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller sit down to a dinner of some of their own classic dishes prepared by the U.S.A.'s Bocuse d'Or-winning team with cereal swapped in as ingredients.