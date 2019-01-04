The Drunken Clam Bar From 'Family Guy' Exists, and It's in Dallas

Texans sure do love their cartoon-themed bars. Back in October, Austin's Nickel City bar "dressed up" as the fictional Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons as a Halloween stunt. There were doughnut shooters (picture a milky, boozy drink with a pink-frosted doughnut garnishing the lip like a lemon wheel), there were "Flaming Moe" cocktails (Nickel City swapped in Jagermeister for Moe's secret ingredient—children's cough syrup), and there were Krusty burgers. Simpsons fans were psyched. And now, Dallas is getting in on the fun with an homage to The Drunken Clam, a.k.a. Family Guy's fictional hang.

The Knox-Henderson area Whippersnapper bar (1806 McMillan Avenue) is undergoing a massive interior renovation. But, before the big overhaul, the space is temporarily transforming into a cartoon-world watering hole. “We have some exciting plans for The Whip moving forward, but we thought we’d have a little fun first by bringing The Drunken Clam to Dallas,” co-owner Brandon Hays said in a statement. “Whether you’re a fan of the show or not, we think you’ll enjoy dropping by and checking out the pop-up bar along with drink specials, photo opportunities and more!”

Judging by recent photos, the Whippersnapper is a fun spot decked out with disco balls and twinkling lights. There are dance parties! Sometimes confetti rains from the ceiling! The Drunken Clam, on the other hand, has...none of those things. On Family Guy, it's a pretty bare-bones establishment with red booths, cement floors, and what is admittedly a pretty good neon sign. A dart board seems to be the main focal point. It's a place so free of distractions that you're pretty much forced to hatch harebrained schemes as a form of entertainment.

The IRL version of The Drunken Clam, however, seems a bit more lively. According to an Instagram post by city guide Dallasites 101, visitors can expect to see "a ton of Family Guy decor, from family photos to a Quagmire mural to a sexy Lois painting, all done custom for the pop up. Additionally, you’ll find some on-theme furniture as well as a special cocktail menu, with a cool whip drink among others!"

The Drunken Clam is is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 6 P.M. to 2 A.M. all month long. On February 2, it'll be shut down, re-designed, and re-opened just in time for the Whippersnapper's third-year anniversary. One note: if you do stop by and order that cool whip drink, make sure you pronounce it with a hard "WH," Stewie-style.