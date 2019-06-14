Rosé Berries Are Here for the Summer, Thanks to Driscoll's

Image zoom Courtesy of Driscoll

Now that warmer weather is here, rosé season is in full swing—cue a flood of pink all over your Instagram feed. New York’s Rosé Mansion is back for the summer with an impressive wine list (over 120 different rosés from all over the world), and you’ve probably noticed more rose-tinged products while you’re out shopping, too—after all, the rosé craze doesn’t just stop at wine. Several spiked seltzer brands have rosé flavors, like Smirnoff and Truly, while Angry Orchard debuted yet another rosé hard cider product last week, a sparkling canned spritz. And who can forget Sugarfina’s rosé gummy bears, which inspired a 500-plus person waiting list last year? However, the latest rosé-themed product to hit the market can be found in the produce aisle. Enter Driscoll’s Rosé Strawberries and Raspberries, which launched earlier this week.

Before you ask—no, the berries aren’t infused with wine. Rather, they’re naturally bred from a mix of dark berries and light berries “mixed with the power of the sun” to have that signature blush color. Per the announcement, the strawberries have a “smooth, silky, creamy texture” with notes of peach and floral flavors, like rosé often has; the raspberries are also sweet, and get their coloring from a blend of golden and red raspberries. Both berries are made by Driscoll’s “Joy Makers”—a team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists, and entomologists—using traditional breeding methods without GMOs. These varieties can take years to perfect, and, considering they’re a limited-time only product, make sure you try them before they’re gone with the summer.

Driscoll’s Rosé Berries are rolling out now at select retailers. East Coast shoppers can find the strawberries and raspberries via FreshDirect and Baldor; if you’re based in northern California, they’ll be in the Whole Foods produce aisle. The berries will stick around through September, and cost will vary based on retailer. Once you get your hands on them, you can eat them plain—or, consider folding them in to some of your favorite desserts, like this summer pavlova with fresh and grilled berries and lemon-thyme sorbet with summer berries.

In other fruit-adjacent news, we recently conducted a very scientific taste test of some of the major spiked seltzer flavors on the market, ranging from melon basil to, yes, white peach rosé—read our reviews to learn about our favorites.