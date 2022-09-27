World's Hottest Pepper Eating Contest Finally Ends After Three Intense Tiebreakers

The winner ended up eating three Dragon's Breath peppers to claim the title.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel and sport for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022
Dragon's Breath chile peppers
Photo: Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images

If you type "Dragon's Breath pepper" in the Google search bar, the site recommends other searches like "Is the Dragon's Breath pepper real?" and "Can the Dragon's Breath pepper kill you?" The answers to those questions are "Yes" and "No, but it may make you wish you were dead."

The pepper, which originated on a farm in Wales, claims to be the World's Hottest, with a reported rating of 2.48 million Scoville heat units. (The Carolina Reaper — the Guinness World Records' current record-holder — measures a tame-by-comparison 1.64 million SHU.) Regardless, the Dragon's Breath is so hot that when it was displayed at London's annual Chelsea Flower Show, it was kept in a sealed container.

Kelly Joel Myers probably knows just how potent the Dragon's Breath can be, but that didn't stop him from eating three of them last weekend. Myers had to down those carefully-grown incendiary devices during the tiebreaker rounds of the annual Easton (Penn.) Farmer's Market hot pepper-eating contest, and his superhuman digestive system helped him score his second straight win in the competition.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, 10 contestants took on the pepper-eating challenge and, after 11 rounds of increasingly hot peppers, Myers was tied with Matthew Leto. Chris Anastasides, the 2019 contest winner and last year's runner up, was knocked out after six rounds.

After finishing those 11 scorchers, Myers and Leto had to endure three hellacious-sounding tiebreaker rounds: the first was a pair of Carolina Reapers, the second was two Dragon's Breath, and the third was one Reaper and one Dragon's Breath. At the end of it, Myers was the one who earned the trophy.

"Coming into this event I felt like I had a target on my back," he told Lehigh Valley Live. "Also on top of that, the pressure to perform for all the family and friends that showed up. This win meant a lot to me [...] It's [an] awesome achievement and Easton got a hometown winner."

On Facebook, Meyers celebrated his third pepper-eating win in the past three months. "Fierce competition. It got BRUTAL," he wrote. "Not entirely happy [with] this one. My hands cramped up again. All I know [is that] the event moved much faster this year. Only 2 minutes between each pepper." (You know you're an elite hot pepper-eater when your post-competition complaint is that your hand hurt.)

Myers, who posts on social media using the name "Hot Pepper Boi" shared a full 45-minute video of the competition on YouTube. He told a commenter that this year's competition "got bad," and that he had an unrelated back injury going into it. "I didn't even take any kind of medicine because I thought it would jeopardize my stomach," he wrote. "Then I got hit hard by one of the peppers. Not entirely happy with this performance."

If a win and a massive trophy mean that Meyers is still unhappy, then we already feel sorry for whoever challenges him next year. We also feel sorry for the stomachs of everyone involved.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bhut Jolokia peppers
There's a New World Record for Most Ghost Peppers Eaten in a Minute
Carolina Reaper peppers
California Man Sets New Record for Eating the World's Hottest Peppers
Joey Chestnut at the 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest
Joey Chestnut Tackles Protester During Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Still Manages to Win
Joey Chestnut; popcorn
Pro Eater Joey Chestnut Just Set a New Record for Most Popcorn Eaten in Eight Minutes
A large plate of hot dogs for the Nathan's Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest
What Makes the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest So Special? We Asked the World's Top Eaters
pepper x
Pepper X Claims to Be the New 'World's Hottest Chili'
hot pepper
Dragon's Breath Is the World's Hottest Pepper—And Eating It Could Kill You
Top Chef "The Final Plate" Episode 1914
The Future of Fine Dining Is in Good Hands with the Season 19 'Top Chef' Winner
Abby Lampe from North Carolina celebrates her win with the cheese in the woman's race on June 05, 2022 in Gloucester, England
An American Woman Won Britain's Traditional (and Painful) Cheese Rolling Contest for the First Time Ever
A group of people sharing food
How to Share Food with Other People in the Least Gross Way Possible, According to an Expert
Joey Chestnut; Shrimp cocktail in a martini glass
Joey Chestnut Can Eat Over 17 Pounds of Spicy Shrimp Cocktail in Under Ten Minutes
Top Chef Melissa King
'Top Chef' Winner Melissa King Is Defining Success In Her Own Way
M&Ms candy
We're Living in the Golden Age of Competitive M&M Stacking
Wine glasses
Breaking the Record for the World's Longest Toast Relay Is Harder Than It Looks
Honey Mega Bunny, a Flemish Giant rabbit just looks at her salad while Raina Huang, professional competitive eater, chows down
Silly Rabbit, Salad Eating Contests Are for Humans
Tomatoes on the vine
British Gardener Breaks His Own Guinness Record With Jaw-Dropping Tomato Plant