Dr Pepper Wants to Become the Official Soft Drink of Texas

Nowadays, Dr Pepper is one of the most recognizable soda brands in the world, but the beverage famous for its 23 flavors was originally created in Waco, Texas, in 1885 — a fact which the company says makes it “the oldest major soft drink in the United States.” (The slowpoke behind Coca-Cola didn’t get his soda brand off the ground until 1886.) To celebrate that often overlooked heritage, Dr Pepper has launched a new petition hoping to make the brand the “Official Soft Drink of Texas” — and is releasing a set of special edition, Texas-inspired bottles in the state to help raise awareness for the campaign.

First things first, if you need no additional convincing that Dr Pepper should be the Lone Star State’s official soft drink, a Change.org petition eagerly awaits your digital signature. As of this writing, only a few hundred people have joined in so far, but the petition was only posted within the past day, so news is still spreading.

As for everyone else, maybe some bottle artwork will grab your attention — though you’ll need to live in select Texas cities to see it. Dr Pepper is unleashing 15 different labels depicting some of the most iconic landmarks and landscapes in Texas — including everything from the Houston skyline to an armadillo to simply the reminder to “Don’t Mess with Texas.” The 20-ounce plastic bottles of Dr Pepper will be sold exclusively in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Waco while supplies last. (And, of course, the brand suggests you should “collect them all.”)

“Dr Pepper is Texas born and bred, and like any Texan, has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, said announcing the campaign. “This one-of-a-kind bottle collection was created exclusively for the passionate fans that also call it home. Dr Pepper has a rich history in the Lone Star State and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone to celebrate for generations to come.”

Needless to say, simply launching a petition is a long way from getting your soda acknowledged by the state as its official soft drink. Still, according to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, a long list of things has already gotten “official” distinctions from the Texas Legislature. And come on, if “tortilla chips and salsa” can be the state’s official snack, why not toss Dr Pepper a bone on this one too?