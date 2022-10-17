Drinking trends constantly ebb and flow but in recent years we've seen an interesting confluence of soft and hard drinks. A movement towards mindful drinking has fueled a surge in things like non-alcoholic beers and spirits. But at the same time, plenty of brands are also licensing their names for boozy iterations for the first time, from Hard Mtn Dew to Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

So no, Dr Pepper is not going the Hard Dr Pepper route. (At least not yet.) But the classic soda brand is tipping its hat to both current trends — a growing love of mocktails and an influx of soda/spirit crossovers — by releasing a new limited-edition non-alcoholic beverage, Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve.

Billed as being "inspired by the tailgate," this new artificially bourbon-flavored Dr Pepper is intended to evoke "sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate." Adding to the fun, each 12-ounce can comes in a classy burgundy-colored box which hammers home the bourbon connection.

What the can doesn't contain is a single drop of alcohol; however, Dr Pepper does acknowledge that fans of the brand have taken to "crafting their favorite at-home cocktails with Dr Pepper," insinuating that the new drink might work well as a mixer. Also worthing noting is that, much like regular Dr Pepper, this bourbon-inspired beverage does contain caffeine.

Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is being released exclusively via a sweepstakes for Pepper Perks members. And the brand says it's not too late to enroll in the program. From there, once you're logged in, all you have to do is to partake in "an exciting game of scratch-to-win on the Dr Pepper website where deserving fans have a chance to win various exciting prizes, including one can of the new Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve."

But don't dawdle. The drink is being released today and the sweepstakes will only be doling cans out while supplies last — though the contest officially runs until November 17.