'Downton Abbey' Has an Official Gin and Whiskey

If the only thing you like more than Downton Abbey is drinking while watching Downton Abbey, then this has been your month. After four years away, the beloved show about British aristocracy returns in film form in American theaters on September 20. To celebrate, the wine brand Lot18 revealed that it was releasing a line of official Downton Abbey wines. Now, it's spirits fans' turn: The U.K. distillery Harrogate Tipple says they're releasing two types of Downton Abbey booze: a gin and a whiskey.

The Downton Abbey gin, which clocks in at 43 percent ABV, sounds especially British. Using "botanicals from the gardens and Victorian hothouse of the 750-year old Ripley Castle Estate in North Yorkshire," the distillery said that the ingredients are "hand-selected to evoke the era of Downton," including ginger, lime, and rose water. Though the 80-proof whiskey doesn't offer similar flourishes, it is made at the distillery which "is located between the Northern England towns of Ripon, York and Harrogate, home to the fictional Downton Abbey Estate."

This time next week @DowntonAbbey is opening across the UK.



Keep watching our social channels where we'll be revealing how you can get your hands on one the exclusive official bottles of Downton Abbey Gin and Downton Abbey Whisky. #DowntonAbbey pic.twitter.com/U8ibKMm3At — Downton Abbey Drinks (@DowntonDrinks) September 6, 2019

"We are excited to bring Downton Abbey to life for fans of the series with a range of authentic, high quality spirits that evokes the flavors and style of the show's post-Edwardian era," Harrogate Tipple founder Steven Green said in the announcement. "We are the only distillery in the fictional Downton Abbey region, and we also have an ethos of super-local provenance and a 'quality first' approach to distilling that [master distiller Tom Nichol's] half a century of experience brings to all our products."

Though an exact U.S. launch date hasn't been set, Green said the brand already has an importer lined up, meaning fans should "see the products available shortly in US major markets" ahead of the film's premiere. Both spirits, which are produced in "limited batches" and sold in 750-milliliter bottles, are set to sell for $49.99.