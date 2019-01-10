Doritos Unleashes Flamin' Hot Flavor on Its Nacho Chips

If you're a fan of spicy snacks, you're basically living in the golden age of tongue-tingling chips, candies, and other heat-delivering delights. Most famously, perhaps, are Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the fiery red corn crisps (invented by a janitor at Frito-Lay) that have gained a dedicated following since their debut in 1992. Since then the Flamin' Hot moniker has graced Fritos, Funyuns, and even an entire Los Angeles pop-up cafe helmed by Roy Choi, among many other non-traditionally Flamin' foods (bagels and ice cream, anyone?). Now, in a new release that's also a bit of a throwback, the Flamin' Hot spice blend is hitting Frito-Lay's other extremely popular product line: Doritos.

"Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin’ hot kick we know snackers love," Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "We’re excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year."

A quick internet search finds that a number of "Bring Back Flamin' Hot Doritos" petitions and groups exist, so hopefully their appetite for all things super spicy will be sated by the release of the mashup Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

According to an announcement from Frito-Lay, the "Flamin’ Hot Nacho’s taste experience starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build." So it may not be the same direct kick as the OG Flamin' Hot Doritos, but it looks to be a punchier take on the standard Nacho Cheese flavor hasn't quite been hitting your spice spot lately.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips officially hit stores today in 9.75-ounce and 3.125-ounce bags.