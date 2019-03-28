DoorDash Initiative Highlights Immigrant-Owned Restaurants

Today, DoorDash announced the launch of “Kitchens Without Borders” a new initiative that puts a spotlight on 10 immigrant and refugee-owned restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, in the hopes to give them more visibility and cultivate "a more sustainable and inclusive food economy," according to a statement. If you go to the project’s dedicated microsite, you’ll find vignettes on each of the restaurants displayed in a carousel, titled “meet the entrepreneurs.” Clicking on them prompts a video, where the chefs, owners, and CEOs talk about their backstory, their restaurant, and what it means to them. Heena Patel, executive cChef at Besharam, is “kicking off the stereotype of Gujarati women;” Monica Wong and Quynh Nguyen of Little Green Cyclo wanted to “bring Vietnamese food to the Bay Area, but have it be very responsibly sourced;” Luis Estrada, executive chef and owner of D’Maize, wants people to leave his restaurant happy.

“For us, food really means that you’re bringing people together. You’re bringing your family [and] your friends together for special occasions, but it’s also for everyday enjoyment as well,” Wong said during Little Green Cyclo’s video.

The participating restaurants are as follows: Afghan Village, Besharam, D’Maize, Little Green Cyclo, Los Cilantros, Onigilly, Sabores del Sur, Sweet Lime Thai Cuisine, West Park Farm & Sea, and Z Zoul Cafe. Each will receive DoorDash-funded marketing support—such as email and social media promotion—$0 delivery fees for customers for up to six weeks, and “prime in-app placement on the DoorDash platform to boost customer discovery and selection,” according to the statement. While "Kitchens Without Borders" is only in the Bay Area for now, there are plans to expand to more cities going forward, and DoorDash says to keep checking the site to see when it could be coming to your hometown.

“My mom ran a Chinese restaurant with the purpose of creating a better life and fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor,” Tony Xu, DoorDash’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “DoorDash was founded for people like my mom—people who came here with a dream to make it on their own. With Kitchens Without Borders, we’re continuing that mission to connect people and possibility.”