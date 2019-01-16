DoorDash Now Handles Deliveries in All 50 States, an Industry First

Part of what has made the food delivery landscape so competitive is pure logistics. The United States is a big place and delivering food to all of it out of the gate would be virtually impossible. So instead, different purely-delivery services have tended to target specific areas. Data from October 2017 showed exactly how fractured the industry was at the time: For example, Grubhub had about 90 percent of the New York market; but in Los Angeles, where Postmates was the top service, Grubhub’s share was closer to just 5 percent.

The holy grail for food delivery apps would be to finally push all of the competition to the side to become the nationwide king of delivery — the Facebook to other brand’s Myspace. We’re certainly not at that point yet, but today, DoorDash believes it has something to brag about: The San Francisco-based service announced that it has become “the first on-demand platform to offer food delivery in all 50 states.” The company achieved that goal by officially expanding into its 48th, 49th, and 50th states — Alaska, Montana, and South Dakota.

“In the past year alone we’ve more than quintupled our geographic footprint from 600 to 3,300 cities across North America, democratizing access to door-to-door delivery for hundreds of millions of Americans across the nation,” CEO and Cofounder Tony Xu said in a statement. The latest addition to that list of cities including far-flung metropolises like Anchorage, Alaska; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Morgantown and Huntington, West Virginia; and Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula, Montana. No one said going nationwide would be glamorous: Someone has to see how it plays in Peoria.

To celebrate the announcement, for today only, DoorDash is offering delivery for just 50 cents to all customers in all 50 states. The promotion is valid on one order of $10 or more up until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time by using the promo code “FIFTY” at checkout.

It’s worth noting that being first to go nationwide certainly doesn’t mean that DoorDash has won the delivery wars. Quite the contrary actually: Remember that time Napoleon tried to expand into Russia too quickly? And according to data from August 2018, DoorDash was third in the delivery battle behind Grubhub and UberEats. If anything, this new announcement definitely puts those other major delivery services on notice.