Domino's Pledges to Fix Potholes for a Better Pizza Experience

It’s a common trope when complaining about local government: Why won’t anyone fix all these potholes? Well, when it comes to keeping the roads of America’s small towns safe, apparently, there’s a new mayor in town: Domino’s Pizza. No, that’s probably not who you remember voting for.

In a promotional stunt that benefits local communities while also driving home the idea of its carryout business, Domino’s Pizza has announced it already has fixed—and plans to continue fixing—potholes under the guise of keeping customers’ pizzas safe as a part of the company’s new Paving for Pizza campaign.

“Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the pizza giant writes on its official PavingForPizza.com website, which also features an in-box pizza cam exposing the affect different road conditions can have on your pie. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”

According to the site, Domino’s says it’s already fixed five potholes in Burbank, California, patched eight potholes in Bartonville, Texas, repaired a massive 40 potholes in Milford, Delaware, and repaired 150 square yards of road in Athens, Georgia. Visitors can also click through on each city to see more details of the work, including filled-in potholes emblazoned with the Domino’s logo and the phrase “Oh yes we did.”

Additionally, a link at the top of the page encourages visitors to nominate their town for future road work by entering their zip code. A link at the bottom of the page offers carryout large three-topping pizzas for $7.99 each.

“We really want to focus on the spirit of the program—better roads for everyone!” Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s director of public relations told Nation’s Restaurant News. She said repairs in the four aforementioned areas were funded by grants provided to these municipalities by the pizza chain and that more grants to nominated towns would be on the way—though she didn’t disclose how much money was earmarked to be spent on the program.

Fouracre also said that though about 60 to 65 percent of Domino’s business is delivery, almost all of the remaining business is carryout—though when it comes to repairing potholes, it’s not like Domino’s isn’t helping their own drivers as well.