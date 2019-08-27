Dominique Ansel’s ‘Pie Night’ Extravaganza Is Back—Here’s How to Get Tickets

Image zoom Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Whether it’s a piping hot slice of shepherd’s pie loaded with mashed potatoes, or a tangy, creamy slice of key lime pie, it’s undeniable—pie is a perfect food. Clearly, New York’s Dominique Ansel Kitchen agrees, which is why the team has been running an uber-popular “Pie Night” for the past few years to commemorate the beginning of pie season: fall. Pie Night is an all-you-can-eat event that offers customers slices of sweet pies, savory pies, tart pies, and everything in between. This week, Dominique Ansel announced that Pie Night is back again, with multiple nights of pie gluttony spanning from mid-September to early October.

Here’s how it works: you buy a Pie Night ticket, which grants you unlimited—we repeat, unlimited—slices of pie for an hour, paired with ice cream (for sweet pies), warm mulled cider, and craft cocktails. This year’s menu includes recipes from industry giants: Martha Stewart, Danny Meyer, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Aaron Franklin, and Ruth Reichl. Vongerichten’s Alsatian Onion Tart features slowly caramelized Vidalia onions in Chardonnay with a béchamel sauce, topped with Gruyère and pickled white onion; Stewart’s Upside Down Lemon Meringue Pie is composed of “creamy homemade lemon curd set in a pillowy meringue ‘crust,’ topped with dollops of Chantilly cream and fresh lime zest.” As for Reichl, her pie is a Sour Cherry Crostata with a "cookie-like demerara crust," while Meyer’s is the ultimate dessert for chocolate lovers—a chocolate cream pie topped with Chantilly cream, handmade dark and milk chocolate "feathers," and Maldon sea salt. Unsurprisingly, Franklin's pie is meaty, swapping brisket in for ground lamb in a take on shepherd's pie. (Yes, please.)

The other five pies are from Dominique Ansel Kitchen: Orange Blossom Ruffled Milk Pie, Spanakopita Pie, Boudin Blanc & Roasted Mushroom Pie, Homestyle Braised Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie, and Salted Caramel Apple Pie. If you’re interested in attending, tickets are $59 per person and will launch at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 30th via Resy. You can find the available dates and times below, but beware—the tickets sell out notoriously fast, so make sure you’re watching the clock when you buy. Unlimited pie is far too good an opportunity to miss.

Dates

Tuesday 9/10, Wednesday 9/11, Thursday 9/12

Tuesday 9/17, Wednesday 9/18, Thursday 9/19

Tuesday 9/24, Wednesday 9/25, Thursday 9/26

Tuesday 10/1, Wednesday10/2, Thursday 10/3

Times

7-8pm

8:15-9:15pm

9:30-10:30pm

“Pie Night” takes place at Dominique Ansel Kitchen, 137 Seventh Avenue South, New York, NY 10014.