Dominique Ansel's Famous Pie Night Hits Two More Cities This Year, and NYC Reservations Go Live Today

If there's one dessert that's hard to beat, it's a slice of pie. The only thing better would be multiple slices of pie. And the only way to top that would be multiple slices of incredible pies. Thankfully, master pastry chef Dominique Ansel and his team understand this concept, which is why his New York kitchen has offered an annual all-you-can-eat feast of sweet and savory crusty delights called, simply, Pie Night. This year is no exception, and not only is Dominique Ansel Kitchen going big with an expanded New York run, the event is also crossing the country and the Pond later this fall.

New York City's Pie Night (actually a run of many nights) is happening at Dominique Ansel Kitchen every Wednesday and Thursday from September 12 through October 4, offering three time slots each night: 7 to 8 p.m., 8:15 to 9:15 p.m., and 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Diners will get to taste ten different pies, along with ice cream and bottomless apple cider sangria. Here's what's on the menu:

- Home-style Chicken Pot Pie with Butter Biscuit Crust

- Slow Braised Pork Shank Pie with Potatoes, Onions, and Cognac

- Artichoke & White Cheddar Pie

- Fennel Sausage and Tomato Pie with Sage and Melted Mozzarella

- Wild Mushroom Sherry Cottage Pie with Creamy Parsnip Purée

- Vanilla Bean Flan with a hint of Dark Caribbean Rum

- Salted Caramel Harvest Apple Pie

- Nutella Angel Cream Pie with Whipped Sour Cream Mousse

- Stone Fruit Pie with Honey Guava Mousse & Raspberry Jam

- Warm Chocolate Poached Pear Pie

Reservations for NYC's Pie Night can be made starting at noon on August 24 via Resy at https://pienight.dominiqueanselkitchen.com. Tickets are $55, with a limit of six tickets per person.

Until now, only New Yorkers and those visiting the Big Apple have had the opportunity to experience the glory of Pie Night. But that all changes this year as the event expands to London and Los Angeles this fall. London's Pie Night is set to take place October 3 and 4 at Dominique Ansel Bakery London. Los Angeles gets Pie Night on October 17, 18, 24, and 25 at the recently opened 189 by Dominique Ansel. Menus and reservation details have yet to be released, but hungry eyes should stay trained on the Instagram accounts of Ansel, the L.A. bakery, and London bakery for more information as it becomes available.