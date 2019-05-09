Cronut King Dominique Ansel Collaborated on These Croissant-Inspired Sneakers

Collaborations between sneaker and food/beverage brands have become increasingly common — and fittingly so. There’s an inherent silly cachet to saying you’re wearing avocado toast on your feet or that your shoes were designed by Dunkin’. But some of the most interesting sneaker collabs are the most unexpected — which is likely to be your reaction when you hear that, this morning, the inventor of the cronut himself, Dominique Ansel, has launched a “limited-edition croissant-inspired sneaker” with the luxury shoe brand Koio.

Ansel became an international phenomenon by fusing the croissant with a doughnut, but how do you go about merging the concept of croissant and footwear? Well, these kicks are described as taking inspiration “from the four elements of baking that serve as the pure base for each of Ansel’s pastries — flour, butter, sugar and egg.” To wit, “The shoe’s upper features a blend of egg-shell Vitello calf leather, flour white suede, butter patent leather and crystallized sugar detailing on the toe and heel, offering an eye-catching interplay of textures and colors that mirror the ingredients. Butter yellow laces come adorned with a copper croissant accent.” Finally, to hammer the whole baking theme home, each shoebox also comes stuffed with an exclusive Dominique Ansel pancake mix.

Koio Collective

“I was excited to collaborate with Koio on this shoe because I see such strong parallels between the technical precision required in baking and that required in the craftsmanship of a high-quality sneaker. In both instances we start off with the same materials or ingredients almost every time, but work to create magic through our design in the way those ingredients are measured and incorporated,” Ansel said in the announcement. “I wear sneakers every day and wearing comfortable shoes is essential when I’m spending most of the day on my feet in the kitchen or traveling to my locations around the world. I really wanted the design of this sneaker to not just speak to my style and need for comfort, but also, to tell the story of my craft by mirroring the colors and textures of the four ingredients that are essential in every pastry creation.”

Koio Collective

The sneakers are being released this morning at 9 a.m. both in Koio stores and online at koio.co. They are available in mens and womens sizes, though the price is the same: an extremely luxurious $348 per pair.