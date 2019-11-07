Dominique Ansel Just Revealed the Perfect Holiday Gifts for Bakers—and You Can Get Them All on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Many consider Dominique Ansel the pastry world’s Willy Wonka—and they aren’t wrong. Since fusing a croissant with a doughnut back in 2013, the award-winning pastry chef hasn’t rested, introducing us to marvels like the Frozen S’more, Cookie Shot, Zero Gravity Chiffon Cake, and Blooming Hot Chocolate. And now, as an extra-special treat, the innovator has teamed up with Amazon to give us a peek at what he loves to gift for the holidays.

“Baking something for loved ones is a gift for the heart, soul, and stomach,” the chef wrote on the site’s dedicated landing page. “I wanted to share my list of must-haves for the bakers in your life—filled with baking essentials, tools, and extra touches.”

From a 29-piece cake decorating set and a handcrafted French rolling pin to copper cookware ideal for candy-making, Ansel’s selections include a variety of both practical and whimsical gifts. His hand-picked list also features stylish entertaining pieces, like colorful dessert plates and a hand-blown glass cake stand. No matter if you’re shopping for a beginning baker or someone who’s an Ansel-level master chef, there’s a perfect gift to give or get.

Scroll down to shop our favorite finds from the “Cronut King,” and check out all of Ansel’s holiday picks here.

J.K. Adams Maple Wood French Dowel Rolling Pin

This French-style rolling pin is made from one piece of maple wood by legendary woodcrafter J.K. Adams in Vermont. It features a handless design that’s favored by many professional bakers because it makes the pin lighter and easier to rotate when rolling out dough.

To buy: $20; amazon.com

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-pc. Bakeware Set

Gift this to a new baker or an experienced pro who has worn out their sheets and pans. This 10-piece nonstick set is made with a heavy-gauge steel core for even baking and can be thrown in the dishwasher as your baked goods cool.

To buy: $100 (originally $120); amazon.com

OXO Good Grips 11-Pound Stainless Steel Food Scale

Baking is an art and a science, and you’ll need a food scale for the most accurate measurements. This stainless steel option from OXO has an easy-to-read digital screen and removable platform for convenient cleaning.

To buy: $50; amazon.com

Ateco Ultra Offset Spatula 3-Piece Set

For truly showstopping desserts, decorate your masterpiece with one of these offset spatulas. Each has a durable plastic handle that’s easy to grip, while the stainless steel blades are taper-ground for extra-precise edging.

To buy: $19; amazon.com

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Made of gorgeous porcelain enamel, these baking dishes are safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Plus they’re pretty enough to transition from oven to table.

To buy: $49; amazon.com

Barski Handmade Glass Footed Cake Plate with Dome

This swoon-worthy cake platter and glass dome makes your dessert look extra special. Made with hand-blown glass, it features thoughtful details like a comfortable knob for easy serving and a rim to prevent crumbs from sliding off.

To buy: $107 (originally $132); amazon.com