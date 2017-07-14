Dogs Enjoying Ice Cream Is What Summer Is All About

This coming Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, and there are so many reasons to get excited about that. For starters, a ton of shops and restaurants around the country will be offering promotions and giveaways. (If you’re interested in indulging your sweet tooth, we shared the scoop on exactly how to get your hands on a free cone earlier today.)

But you don’t have to wait all the way until Sunday to get in the spirit.

Picture this: Perfect, sunshine-y weather, dogs wearing sunglasses and backwards baseball caps, lapping up dog-friendly “ice cream” from a dog-friendly ice cream truck, riding around on skateboards, and, well, drooling like it’s nobody’s business. Heaven for a dog-lover, right?

Courtesy of Stephen Brashear / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Richard W. Rodriguez / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Amy Sussman / AP Images for PetSmart

Well, this past Wednesday, all of that really went down when PetSmart hosted a seriously adorable pop-up ice cream social of their own. The whole thing was geared toward—you guessed it!—dogs. Don’t get too worried about their health, though; vanilla, non-dairy treats topped with biscuit “sprinkles” were all that they were allowed.

🍦 dance 🍦 #nationalicecreamday #petsmartevents (📷 @callmebanjo) A post shared by PetSmart (@petsmart) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

The cups were handed out to more than 1,800 dogs, including celebs like Instagram star @tinkerbellethedog. And of course, humans were invited to get in on the fun, too.

Courtesy of Stephen Brashear / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Amy Sussman / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Amy Sussman / AP Images for PetSmart

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen PetSmart’s Doggie-Human Ice Cream Truck, though that hardly makes it any less cute. The brand first unveiled it in New York City last year, and this year, the entire event was expanded to include three more big cities: Toronto, Seattle, and Dallas.

Courtesy of Stephen Brashear / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Richard W. Rodriguez / AP Images for PetSmart

Courtesy of Amy Sussman / AP Images for PetSmart

Couldn’t make it this past week? You can still grab a free “Doggie Ice Cream Sundae” this Sunday at all PetSmart PetsHotel locations across country (as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico). Drool-worthy, indeed.